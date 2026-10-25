Liverpool plan to replace duo in summer as they make decision on Mac Allister future

There are updates on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool are planning to replace Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in the summer, while they aren’t interested in offering Alexis Mac Allister a new deal, according to reports.

The Reds have made an unspectacular start to the new season under Andoni Iraola with 12 points from seven matches ahead of their game against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

Last time out against Villarreal in the Champions League, Liverpool came from two goals down to beat the Spanish side 4-3 and claim three points in the group stage.

Van Dijk made a terrible error for the opening goal, heading the ball back towards his own goal, before Georges Mikautadze finished the golden opportunity to put Villarreal into the lead.

The Liverpool captain owned up to the error but former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insisted that the Netherlands international’s reaction to the mistake was worse than the error itself.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, he’s he’s not he’s not the same Van Djk, is he that we’ve seen in his prime, but he’s still a very good defender. Still got speed as well. Not as quick, but still got every attribute you need as a top centre-half. But what I didn’t like from the the goal we give away was his reaction.

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“If you make a mistake like that, a bad bad header, the player was going away from goal, you could have ran back. Maybe you would have been able to get back and do something, but even if you’re you’re not going to get back and stop the goal going in, it’s a reaction.

“If you as captain aren’t reacting to your own mistake, what does that say to the rest of the team? So, he’s got to do better.”

Liverpool future plans revealed for three players

And now Football Insider claim that Van Dijk and Reds team-mate Gomez ‘are both on course to leave Liverpool when their contracts come to an end next June’.

They add that Liverpool ‘are making plans to replace both players as it stands, with talks over respective new deals yet to begin’.

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Journalist Pete O’Rourke also said: “(Centre-back) is an area the team that the Liverpool recruitment team are looking at long-term because of Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation. Joe Gomez is also out of contract next summer as well.

“Liverpool I’m sure will be doing their homework on a number of defensive targets, knowing that Van Dijk is coming to the end sooner rather than later. He’s been a great servant.”

Mac Allister revealed recently that he was “sad” that Liverpool failed to offer him a new contract in the summer and their intention remains to refrain from giving him fresh terms.

Giving an update on situation, Ben Jacobs told the Market Madness podcast: “With Alexis Mac Allister, the aim is, as of now anyway, not to offer him a new deal. Mac Allister said he’s disappointed in that, but Liverpool will be looking for at least one midfielder in 2027.”

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