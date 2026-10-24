Liverpool reach verdict on ‘exercising option’ to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona permanently

According to reports, Liverpool have decided that they will ‘exercise the option’ to sign FC Barcelona star Ronald Araujo permanently on one condition.

In the summer, versatile defender Araujo joined Liverpool from Barcelona on loan with an option to buy next summer for around £47m.

This was one of this summer’s most left-field transfers, but the Reds recruited him to ease their defensive issues.

Araujo had some great times as a leading defender for Barcelona, but he has had a difficult couple of years due to injury and poor form.

Therefore, it was decided that a fresh start was right for all parties, but he is proving to be a smart addition for Liverpool.

Araujo is naturally a centre-back, but he has done a great job at right-back at the start of this campaign.

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Therefore, the clamour for Liverpool to sign Araujo permanently is growing, and Fabrizio Romano shed light on his situation earlier this week.

Romano said: “I can tell you that Ronald Araujo is very happy. It’s like fresh air.

“At Liverpool, it was not easy for Araujo to leave Barcelona because Araujo loves Barca. Araujo was a captain; Araujo was a big friend of all his teammates.

“So, Araujo loves life at Barcelona, but now he’s very happy at Liverpool. The connection has been very good with the fans.

“So, the Araujo situation is definitely one to watch for 2027.”

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Liverpool verdict on signing Ronald Araujo permanently revealed

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Liverpool are ‘prepared to exercise the option’ to sign Araujo permanently if he can continue his current form for the next few months.

The report explains:

‘Next summer will be the time to make a decision. Until then, Araujo has a clear mission: to continue impressing on the pitch. Every match, every performance, and every goal could bring him closer to a permanent move to Liverpool. ‘The millions are already on the table; now, football will have the final say.’

Earlier this week, Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele noted that the Reds ‘would be fools’ not to sign Araujo permanently.

‘Based on his first two months at the club, they would be fools not to trigger that option,’ Steele wrote in a Q&A.

‘The Uruguay international has taken to the Premier League with ease despite playing out of position.

‘Given the physicality of English football in 2026, 6ft 3in Araujo is a handy player to have in both boxes. He has scored two goals in the last week and has been winning big headers at set-pieces in his own penalty area, too.

‘Araujo is thoroughly enjoying his time at Liverpool and starting to fall in love with football again after a period of mental health issues and off-the-field problems at Barcelona.

‘Araujo have both shown a willingness to extend their relationship.

‘Let’s see if his rise continues as no decision will be made just yet.’

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