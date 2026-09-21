Liverpool are a genuine contender to sign an Eredivisie right-back, though if he were to join, the chances of the Reds activating Ronald Araujo’s option to buy would drastically decrease.

Araujo has been a revelation so far this season, with the versatile Uruguayan solving Liverpool’s problem in the right-back position.

The Reds have kept three clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, which coincides with Araujo superseding Jeremie Frimpong as the starter at right-back.

Araujo’s season-long loan contains an option to buy worth €55m / £47m. At present, it looks an opportunity well worth taking up, though Liverpool might have other ideas in mind.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Andoni Iraola’s side taking a close look at Feyenoord’s Givairo Read.

The 20-year-old has started the new campaign in fine form, providing five assists from right-back already and helping Feyenoord remain unbeaten in the Eredivisie.

Read was a target for Everton and Nottingham Forest over the summer, and Bayern Munich before that.

But in lieu of his stellar start to the season, bigger English sides, chief amongst which are Liverpool, are now lurking with intent.

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Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City eyeing Givairo Read

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘Liverpool are continuing to monitor Dutch starlet Givairo Read after the right-back made an impressive start to the new season, though TEAMtalk understands they could face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City for his signature.’

Bailey added: ‘Liverpool were also keeping a close eye on Read throughout the summer, along with Arsenal and Man City, and remain attentive to his situation as the season develops.

‘The three Premier League giants have continued to monitor his progress and have been impressed by the way he has started the new campaign, with Liverpool viewing Read as a potential solution to their right-back issues.’

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A January swoop was deemed an option in the report, with logic dictating Read would then be loaned back to Feyenoord whilst Araujo is still in the building.

Come the summer, if the €55m option in Araujo’s loan is ignored, that’s when Read would link up with his new teammates at Anfield.