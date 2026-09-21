Man Utd reach Michael Carrick sack decision after Fulham draw and react to Antonio Conte claims

Manchester United have decided not to sack Michael Carrick as the manager despite the draw with Fulham at the weekend, with the Red Devils also distancing themselves from Antonio Conte, according to a report.

Man Utd were expected to at least challenge for the Premier League title this season under manager Carrick after qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

However, the Red Devils have been hugely disappointing, with Carrick’s side picking up only five points from five matches in the Premier League.

Last week, Man Utd suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup.

That came after a 1-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City at home in the Manchester derby.

On Sunday, Man Utd needed a late goal from Matheus Cunha to salvage a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League.

READ: Carrick sack deserved after red flag Man Utd comments in pre-season

Man Utd decide to keep Michael Carrick as manager

Despite Man Utd’s poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to sack Carrick as the manager, according to TEAMtalk.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Man Utd are backing Carrick.

The report has revealed that the Man Utd ‘hierarchy remain conscious that much of the turmoil around the club is outside Carrick’s sphere of work and there is no appetite for a knee-jerk managerial change’.

No Man Utd contact with Antonio Conte

The Italian media reported earlier this month that Man Utd have made Antonio Conte their number one managerial target to replace Carrick.

Conte is said to be waiting for the right project after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Neville sends sack warning to Carrick as another pundit claims he will be axed ‘by January’

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have not made any contact with Conte.

The report has stated: ‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that nobody at United has had contact with Conte or any other potential managerial candidate and there has been no approach made regarding the Italian.

‘The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss is currently a free agent after leaving Napoli in the summer and is understood to be waiting for what he considers to be the right opportunity before deciding on his next move.

‘Indeed, sources close to Conte have told us that the 57-year-old is waiting for the ‘right project’, although they would not confirm whether his preference would be to remain in Italy, return to England or consider an opportunity elsewhere.’

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