Man Utd learn how to complete dream Fabian Hurzeler hire despite initial rejection

Manchester United will have more success in their pursuit of Fabian Hurzeler if they approach the Brighton boss again next summer, a top journalist has revealed.

Hurzeler is doing a stunning job at Brighton, as they sit third in the Premier League after winning five of their first seven games. Brighton have, incredibly, scored 23 times in those seven matches while conceding just five goals.

Not only are the Seagulls scoring for fun, they also have a brilliant press – something Michael Carrick has failed to implement at Man Utd.

Hurzeler’s side knocked United out of the League Cup last month, completing a 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford, and the German has emerged as a candidate to replace Carrick.

United chiefs have identified Hurzeler as a managerial target in case they are forced to sack Carrick, with Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte all on their radar, too.

talkSPORT revealed on Thursday that Hurzeler ‘is not keen on moving’ from Brighton to United.

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But according to an update from trusted German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the chances of United snaring Hurzeler will rise if they make a new approach at the end of the season.

‘Fabian Hürzeler is on Manchester United’s list, alongside Julian Nagelsmann,’ Plettenberg wrote on X.

‘But his clear priority is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification with the club.

‘Contract until 2029. However, his future could be open in the summer. A next step is possible, with top-level enquiries already in place for one of the most highly rated young coaches.’

Some reports have even suggested Hurzeler is United’s No 1 choice for the role of head coach, ahead of Howe and Nagelsmann.

But Howe or Nagelsmann would be easier to capture as they are free agents. Hurzeler, in contrast, would cost big money as Brighton would hate to see him leave.

According to the Daily Mail, United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is at odds with the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, over Carrick’s potential replacement.

Man Utd searching for next manager

Wilcox has identified Howe as his top target, while Vivell wants to reunite with Nagelsmann after the pair worked together at RB Leipzig.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has suggested Wilcox could get his way amid tensions with Vivell.

Crook said: “I reported yesterday that Eddie Howe was the favourite to take over. Jason Wilcox was leaning towards him… Because he seems to have the ear of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to put a lot of weight in what Jason Wilcox wants and there does seem to be, reading a couple of news reports from United correspondents, a bit of an issue in the boardroom as well.

“Christopher Vivell, I think, feels he’s being sidelined a bit by Jason Wilcox.

“He is the head of recruitment. He would want to hire Julian Nagelsmann. They’ve got a pretty standing relationship.

“Nagelsmann was one of the top targets before they gave Carrick the full-time job, but he wasn’t willing to leave Germany at that moment in time before the World Cup.

“So, yeah, I mean, again, that highlights the problem, isn’t it? Too many different cooks spoiling the broth.”

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