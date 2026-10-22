Romano reveals Hurzeler stance on Man Utd job and makes Carrick ‘private communications’ claim

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United admire Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler, but the German is focused on his role at the Seagulls and is not itching to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has come under even more pressure following the 4-1 humiliating defeat Como in Italy in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils have bagged just seven points from seven Premier League games and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Transfer guru Romano has said that while Man Utd have backed Carrick as their manager until now publicly and in “private communications”, the situation is changing now.

The Italian journalist has noted that Bruno Fernandes publicly criticising Carrick’s tactics against Como shows that things are not great behind the scene.

Romano has also said that while Man Utd admire Fabian Hurzeler, the German boss is focused on his job at Brighton for now.

READ: Next Man Utd manager: Howe and Conte lead the race to replace Carrick

Man Utd Michael Carrick situation changing

The journalist said on his YouTube channel: “For the very first time, we have players at Manchester United not so happy with the current situation.

“And that’s something that we can consider as a big change compared to one, two, three, four, five weeks ago, when the season had almost started and Man United were already not at the best level possible.

“But in that case, the feeling at Manchester United is that they were all together, supporting the coach, all together with the same ideas, going in the same direction.

“Now, after this terrible performance against Como, there is a feeling inside that not everyone is so happy with the current situation, and I am also talking about the coach.

“Because, yes, Lisandro Martinez was very strong in his quotes after the Atletico Madrid game, but he was going for the director.

READ MORE: Man Utd next manager: ‘Favourite’ to replace Carrick emerges ahead of Conte and Hurzeler

“He was going for the club; he was not mentioning the coach at all.

“He was kind of backing the coach and saying he didn’t get what he wanted in the summer transfer window, or maybe what he needed in the summer transfer window.

“But after the Como game, what I can tell you is that there is a feeling at Manchester United and those close to Manchester United that not all the players are so happy with what’s happening in terms of also technical project.

“So, not just about the signings, not just about the market, but also on the technical and tactical situation.

“That’s why I think we have to be very careful with the Manchester United situation because now we enter into a different territory.

“This is not just draw, lose, not good performance, bad performance.

“This is something different that is bringing Manchester United into a different territory, and obviously you need to understand which direction they want to take as a club.

“So, let’s follow the situation, but for sure, this Como game is not just a normal defeat.

“This is a humiliation for Manchester United and also what happened in terms of the dressing room – it’s a point.

“So, let’s follow the situation.

“Man Utd till today always stated in public and also in their private communications that they wanted to back and support the manager.

“So, that’s the Manchester United situation and position, but don’t forget they did the same also with Ruben Amorim, they did the same also with Ten Hag and then both of them, we know, they got fired because of the results.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen next and follow the situation, but, for sure, we enter into crucial moments for the future of the Manchester United project because now it’s really, really a complicated situation.”

Fabian Hurzeler among Man Utd manager candidates

Romano continued: “Remember what I told you over the recent weeks.

“I am sure there will be three names strongly linked with the Manchester United job if it becomes available at any point.

“Antonio Conte because Antonio Conte would be ready this year to take a job mid-season, and that’s a big difference to what he always did, almost always in his career, apart from the Tottenham chance.

“So, for sure, Antonio Conte is a name that is going to get linked with Manchester United.

“Julian Nagelsmann is a coach, many of you ask me, Nagelsmann, Nagelsmann.

“Nagelsmann is a coach that INEOS already considered in the past, but Nagelsmann was under contract and so the decision of Nagelsmann was to continue with the German national team.

“Now, he’s free, and so that’s a different situation.

“Let’s see if INEOS decide to return for him or not.

“Then, talking about German managers, Fabian Hurzeler is doing fantastic at Brighton.

“Manchester United have someone in their board who really appreciates Fabian Hurzeler, but that’s it at the moment.

“He’s completely focused on Brighton, and then obviously Eddie Howe free after leaving Newcastle.

“English coach, knows the league so well, completely different character compared to Antonio Conte and all the others.

“So, for sure, more calm, more relaxed, already used to work in complicated situations.

“Again, one of the names that is going to get linked to Manchester United.”

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