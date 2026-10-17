Man Utd squad ‘united’ on INEOS sacking Carrick as Ratcliffe told to appoint PL boss as next manager

According to reports, Manchester United’s squad are ‘united’ on whether INEOS should sack head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick was named permanent Man Utd boss after surpassing expectations in the interim role, having sealed Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League.

However, Man Utd have reverted to type at the start of this season, with the Red Devils only winning two of their first nine matches in all competitions this campaign.

Carrick are now under pressure ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Leeds United, with the Man Utd boss currently the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

After Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, defender Lisandro Martinez remarkably hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox over a lack of investment in the summer transfer window.

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Martinez also defended Carrick, and a new report from Manchester Evening News claims the ‘squad are united behind the head coach and Lisandro Martinez’s message of support for the 45-year-old went down well with the players’.

It is said that it was seen as a ‘positive’ that Martinez tried to divert attention from Carrick.

The report adds:

‘United produced a better performance in defeat to Atletico Madrid and although it is now just two wins in nine games, players remain fiercely committed to Carrick, despite the pressure building. ‘Several senior players agree with Martinez’s sentiments that the head coach didn’t get the backing he warranted this summer and it is a view shared by some in Carrick’s inner circle as well.’

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Alan Shearer reveals who Manchester United should appoint to replace Michael Carrick

Despite this, pundit Alan Shearer thinks Carrick will be in danger if Man Utd do not get a positive result against Leeds United, and he has named Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler as a “good replacement”.

“If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I guess the manager you’d also look at is Eddie Howe.

“You’d look at Antonio Conte as well, but you know, whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure he does.

“That’s why Michael desperately needs a result or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job.”

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