Glenn Hoddle names Man Utd’s best player v Como – ‘bright spark’

Glenn Hoddle has praised Amad Diallo for his performance for Manchester United against Como on Wednesday evening.

Man Utd suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como away from home at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in the Champions League.

Como were always in control of the game and took the lead after just two minutes through Nico Paz.

Paz found the back of the net again in the second half, with Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also scoring for the Serie A outfit.

Joshua Zirkzee scored a consolation goal for Man Utd in the first minute of injury time, with Amad Diallo involved in the goal.

Diallo came on for Matheus Cunha at the start of the second half.

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During his time on the pitch, the Ivory Coast international winger took three shots, of which two were on target.

Diallo also created two key passes, had a passing accuracy of 86.4%, and attempted five dribbles.

Glenn Hoddle praises Man Utd star Amad Diallo

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Glenn Hoddle was on co-commentary duty for the match for TNT Sports, and he was impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance.

Hoddle said on TNT Sports (7:27pm, October 21, 2026): “He has been sort of the bright spark since he has come on, Amad, at half-time.

“He has tried to make things happen. He has tried to cut inside and get on the left foot and has been positive.”

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Joe Cole reacts to Man Utd defeat to Como

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has given his take on the defeat for Man Utd.

Cole said on TNT Sports: “It was humbling for them. I said before the game that it’s going to be a real test and it turned out to be more than a test for them.

“Like I said before, the spotlight will fall on Michael Carrick’s feet, and he is not the problem, believe me.

“The club’s rot has been there for many many years, and they [the club] need to get out of their own way.

“There are a lot of players in that Manchester United squad who probably are not good enough to play for Manchester United.

“So when does the criticism come to the director of football?

“I think it’s fair that you are trying to get rid of players on long-contracts, but if nobody wants them it’s difficult to get rid of them at the right price.”

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