Furious Amad delivers X-rated verdict on Man Utd defeat to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United winger Amad has reacted angrily to the team’s Champions League loss at the hands of Atletico Madrid, which has sent their campaign into turmoil.

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick was already under pressure heading into the match after just one win in six games either side of the international break. Picking up a result at Atleti’s raucous Metropolitano Stadium was always going to be difficult, and United – as many expected – crumbled in Spain.

Atleti raced into the lead in just the first minute through Pablo Barrios, while Ademola Lookman rounded off a 2-0 victory for the home side five minutes after Leny Yoro had been dismissed.

It could have been far worse for United, too. Alejandro Grimaldo and Julian Alvarez both hit the woodwork, while Johnny Cardoso had a goal ruled out due to a handball in the build-up.

On Snapchat (via the Manchester Evening News), a fuming Amad wrote: ‘F****** disgrace; I have no words.’

In a stunning post-match interview, defender Lisandro Martinez accused director of football Jason Wilcox of letting down the team through a lack of investment.

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“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” he said.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

Man Utd players wanted more signings – Fabrizio Romano

Discussing United’s lack of activity in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on YouTube: “They were expecting [more].

“He (Martinez) is not the only one thinking this in the Manchester United dressing room, I can guarantee this. They were expecting a different number of players to join.

“Probably not only midfielders, Man United decided to go all-in with this midfield rebuild this summer but they did nothing else – up front, centre-backs, full-backs and all the rest.

“And so Lisandro, and I can guarantee, he is not the only one [who] feels they (United recruitment team) could have done more [in] the market.”

Reacting to Martinez’s comments, Wayne Rooney said: “I think it’s a bit disrespectful to his teammates as well, he’s disrespecting his teammates, he’s saying the team aren’t good enough. I think Bruno [Fernandes] is probably the only one who has any right to come out and say anything like that, as captain, but even then it should be behind closed doors.

“I think that interview is not going to help the situation the club is in at the minute. It’s going to bring greater noise, players are unhappy, they don’t trust their own teammates, that’s not going to help at all.”

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