Man Utd reach decision on selling Amad Diallo to Aston Villa after concrete offer

Manchester United reportedly have ‘no intention’ of selling Amad Diallo after it was claimed that Aston Villa had ‘submitted a concrete offer’.

Diallo was arguably one of Man Utd’s weakest forwards under Michael Carrick last season, but he previous shone under Ruben Amorim and he remains an important player for the Premier League giants.

The winger has missed the start of this season due to injury, but he has been loosely linked with an exit from Man Utd this summer.

Serie A giants AC Milan plotted a move for Amad earlier this summer, and he is now being linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa arguably need more reinforcements after losing Ezri Konsa, Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins this summer.

READ: Romano drops huge Man Utd left-back signing update after Balde deal is ruled out

And a report last week from an outlet in Africa claimed that Villa have ‘submitted a concrete offer’ for Ivory Coast international Diallo.

Now, though, a report from Football Insider claims Man Utd’s ‘sale stance’ on Diallo is that they have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave amid interest from Aston Villa, who are ‘plotting a swoop’.

The report explains:

‘The Red Devils have no intention of opening the door for the Ivorian to leave Old Trafford, especially to join a Premier League rival. ‘The 24-year-old has been sidelined at the start of the season through injury, but remains a key part of Michael Carrick’s long-term plans. Recent reports have suggested that Villa have submitted an offer to sign the starlet, but United have no intention of entertaining advances.’

READ MORE: Man Utd turn down £26m offer with Arsenal target ‘waiting’ to join as replacement

Man Utd update on potential deadline day signing revealed

Regarding incomings, reports have suggested that the Red Devils could yet sign a left-back, winger and/or striker before this transfer window closes.

A left-back is a priority because they need cover for Luke Shaw, but journalist Alex Crook thinks they may miss out on a new signing.

He said on X: ‘Every chance #MUFC do not sign any more players this window. The club are open to bringing in a new left-back if the right opportunity arises but willing to wait until the summer if not.’

Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall is reported to be Man Utd’s top left-back target, but his current club are said to want £75m to sell before the transfer deadline.

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Hull, Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool, Rashford, Palace, McAtee