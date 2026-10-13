Lisandro Martinez calls out Jason Wilcox in Man Utd blame game after Atletico defeat

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez took shots at the club’s summer transfer business and technical director Jason Wilcox in particular, after the pressure mounted on boss Michael Carrick after another negative result on Tuesday evening.

United’s poor run of results continued as they fell to a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, although Carrick could at least reflect on a much-improved performance after making five changes to his starting XI.

The Red Devils weren’t helped by a controversial red card to Leny Yoro, while Bryan Mbeumo (twice), Marcus Rashford and skipper Bruno Fernandes all squandered chances in Madrid as United made it five games without a win.

And, following the game, Martinez appears to have called for Wilcox‘s head after a poor summer of recruitment in which the club failed to build on a successful 2025 summer window.

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A frustrated Martinez told Amazon Prime: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

Martinez calls out Man Utd board, backs Carrick

Martinez’s view has been echoed by many external observers, with the club’s failure to add another striker and left-back competition for Luke Shaw two areas that have been continually highlighted.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was sat next to United chief executive Omar Berrarda in the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, and Martinez added, in clear support of Carrick: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

When asked if the problem was Carrick not being backed enough, the Argentine added: “I don’t think so. He does his best. Every season is different.

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“You can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don’t change next season is a big problem.

“Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”