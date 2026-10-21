Carrick responds to Man Utd sack calls after ‘unacceptable’ display vs Como – ‘We just weren’t there’

Michael Carrick admits Manchester United’s performance against Como was “not acceptable” as he responded to calls for his sacking.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed by the Serie A outfit as Nico Paz (two), Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramón were on target for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

Bruno Fernandes took aim at Carrick’s tactics after the game in another astonishing post-match interview from a Man Utd player after Lisandro Martinez broke ranks last week, and Rio Ferdinand claims Como made his former side look like they had ‘won a raffle to play in the Champions League’.

Carrick cut a predictably forlorn figure on the touchline and in his own post-match interview, in which he admitted “we just weren’t there”.

He told TNT Sports: “It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that. I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance – that’s where it stops. It stops with me and I’m absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say.

“They [Como] were good. Credit to them. They were a good team and we just weren’t there. Whether it was the motivation, whether it was the aggression, whether it was the intensity, whether it was the discipline, whether it was the willingness to work hard, we just weren’t there. It was as simple as that.”

“It was nowhere near good enough in so many ways. We didn’t deserve to get anything from the game. We actually started and had a chance with Diogo [Dalot] and created that, and then pretty much after that, we didn’t do enough in the game. In terms of individually, collectively, we just weren’t there.”

READ: Carrick sack coming and he should take Bruno Fernandes with him as Man Utd destroyed by Como

‘No excuses’

Carrick went over to the United fans and raised his hands in apology but insists “there are no excuses” for the performance.

“We wanted to build on Leeds and we did pretty much the complete opposite,” he said. “So, I just apologise to the supporters. I went over at the end to apologise because they pay so much and they care so much. I care about this club as much as anybody. I found it hard watching that tonight, I have to say, so I feel for them tonight, especially.

“I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be. For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them. There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable.

Asked about his future at the club, he added: “It’s not about me. It’s about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now.”