Arsenal will ‘100 per cent’ sell Arteta starter vs Everton for one key reason

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres will “100 per cent” be sold after his performance against Everton on Saturday, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners over the Toffees in the Premier League on Saturday with goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes giving Mikel Arteta’s side all three points.

Gyokeres grabbed an assist for the first goal as he managed to get a touch on the ball during a mad sramble in the box, which saw Konsa knock the ball home from close range.

However, the Sweden international managed just 17 touches in his 68 minutes on the pitch versus Everton but took no shots during the Arsenal victory.

And Agbonlahor insists that it is becoming increasingly obvious that Gyokeres isn’t at the level required to take Arsenal to the next level and will be sold in the summer.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ.

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“Looks like he’s like running in slow motion, isn’t he? Looks like he can’t run.

“Can he hold the ball up? Yes, he can, but he will be one that won’t be at the club next season. Yeah, 100 per cent.

“They would have got rid of him this season if they could have for Alvarez. If Alvarez wanted to come and hadn’t turned Arsenal down, they would have said, I would give you Gyokeres and money.”

‘2027 is another story’ for Gyokeres’ future at Arsenal – Romano

Fabrizio Romano insisted earlier this season that, despite closing the doors on a Gyokeres departure in the summer, “2027 is another story” for a potential sale.

Romano said on his Here We Go podcast: “Well, it’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game-time has been limited.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres. Clubs but really top, top clubs, especially from Spain asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

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“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”

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