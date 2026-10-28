Man Utd: Sources lift lid on Fernandes ‘mood’ as Carrick player meeting outcome is revealed

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick is ready to draw a line under things and start Bruno Fernandes against Chelsea on Saturday, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday as Carrick’s side made it eight matches in all competitions without a victory.

Many journalist and outlets expected Man Utd to sack Carrick in the early part of the week with numerous names linked with taking over as head coach.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that the Man Utd hierarchy have decided to stick with Carrick and allow him more time to prove himself.

But The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell and Chris McKenna insist that the Red Devils board’s decision still ‘falls some way short of backing Carrick’ and that ‘it would indicate United are not totally sold or unified on the candidates available in Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte’.

The mood in the Old Trafford dressing room is likely to be at rock bottom after recent defeats to Como and Bournemouth – but Carrick has now held clear-the-air talks with the squad.

READ: Sympathy for Man Utd kids under ‘leaking toxic ceiling’; play them

The Athletic duo add: ‘To that end, sources say Carrick held a meeting of players and staff — not directors — to clear the air at Carrington and attempt to get people on the same page. The idea was to galvanise everyone to the common cause of winning matches, whatever grievances they might have.

‘The summit was said to be productive, but of course the proof will be seen on the pitch at Chelsea on Saturday.’

Man Utd captain Fernandes had been outspoken on Carrick’s tactics after the Red Devils’ humiliating 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League a week ago.

Fernandes was dropped to the bench to face Bournemouth with Carrick leaving him there despite losing heavily to the Cherries on Sunday.

READ: Man Utd: Klopp among five managers who could actually turn club around with Arteta trust

On Fernandes, The Athletic continues: ‘Carrick has his own decision on Fernandes, whether to back or bench. Those who know both men feel they will address the matter head-on, and sources say the mood as things stand is that a line will be drawn after Carrick dropped his captain on Sunday, which would make Fernandes available to start the trip to Stamford Bridge, a ground where he has enjoyed success before.’

Man Utd duo to ‘focus on turning season around’

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett added more information on a meeting between Carrick and Fernandes with both men concentrating on improving performances at Man Utd.

Dorsett wrote on X: ‘Excl: Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air, with both men vowing to focus on turning #mufc season around. Meeting happened at Carrington yesterday, isn’t known whether Bruno apologised for publicly criticising Carrick’s tactics. An all-squad meeting also admitted performances have been sadly lacking, with a determination to start afresh from here. W/@DanyalHKhan.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd star gives 14-word verdict on how dressing room feels about Carrick stay