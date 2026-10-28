Man Utd abort January transfer window plans after Michael Carrick decision

Man Utd have decided that they won’t be signing a striker in the January transfer window, according to reports, as Michael Carrick remains at the club.

The Red Devils have had a rough few weeks with Carrick coming under intense pressure after their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Widespread reports indicated that they expected Carrick to be sacked early this week before it became clear that the Man Utd head coach had clung on to his job.

Man Utd are 16th in the Premier League table after eight matches, out of the Carabao Cup and 20th in the Champions League standings after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Como last week.

There was a feeling among fans after the transfer window closed in the summer that Carrick hadn’t had the right backing with INEOS only allowing improvements in midfield.

Hope remains that Man Utd will bring in a new striker in the January transfer window with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both playing as a centre-forward at times this season.

READ: Sympathy for Man Utd kids under ‘leaking toxic ceiling’; play them

However, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Man Utd ‘will delay strengthening elsewhere as they prioritise defensive signings in January’.

Any moves for attacking players in January ‘have been put on ice’ by the club – but Man Utd ‘are ready to accelerate plans to sign new defensive players in the mid-season window’.

O’Rourke added on Football Insider‘s podcast: “I don’t think it’d be a top target for Man United right now to strengthen their attack, it’ll be put on the back burner.

“The main priority for United probably in the next couple of transfer windows is to restructure their defence, because that’s been a problem position for Michael Carrick.

“That back line is obviously going to need strengthening with players out of contract and obviously they’ve struggled as well this season, conceding too many goals.

“So I think that’ll be the top priority for United’s recruitment team, and any plans to sign new attacking players will be delayed for now.”

Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard feels there are lots of Man Utd players who are not good enough, including some summer signings.

Gerrard said on Overlap Daily: “Manchester United, if you go through the squad, they’ve got some good players. Bruno Fernandes is the best player. I look at him and when I watch him and when he’s at it, even though I’m a Liverpool fan, he’s a pleasure to watch. He’s a terrific footballer talent-wise.

“But if you go through the squad, the back four. Harry Maguire’s had a really good career, Luke Shaw, I played with Luke, he was top in his day. They’re not Manchester United players anymore. They should have been moved on quicker.

“Lisandro Martinez last year, only interested in the World Cup. He’s come back, he’s seen that the players haven’t signed, the four or five that he wants…in his world. Selfishly comes out and speaks then gets injured, goes off at half-time with a kick [against Leeds] and he’s fit the next game. That stinks to me.

READ: Man Utd: Klopp among five managers who could actually turn club around with Arteta trust

“You look at the midfield, they signed a player from Chelsea, £50 million, [Andrey] Santos, not a Manchester United player.

“Then it goes to recruitment higher up. Why are you signing players that are not good enough to play for Manchester United? These [are] the only players you can attract now, but he’s not a Manchester United player.

“[Carlos] Baleba, £70 million. He’s got potential. He’s not ready to help Manchester United compete at the top of the league now.

“You look on the sides of the pitch. When I played against United, you had [Ryan] Giggs, [David] Beckham, world class players. I look at the sides of the pitch. Young Amad [Diallo]. Hot and cold. When he’s good, he’s good. But hasn’t shown nothing this season.”

Man Utd have ‘got problems all over the place’ -Gerrard

Gerrard added: “Nothing coming from the left side, nothing at all. You look at the forwards, [Bryan] Mbeumo, good player. Probably one of the shining lights of this season.

“Cunha’s dropped. So what’s he doing? Is he not training right? Is he one of the toxic players? They’ve just signed him recently. Why is a Brazil international not starting? So, he’s not doing something right. He’s part of the problem as well.

“[Benjamin] Sesko injured at the moment. Not good enough. They’ve just got problems all over the place.”

READ NEXT: Eddie Howe now odds-on favourite to be new Man Utd manager