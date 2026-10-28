Man Utd star gives 14-word verdict on how dressing room feels about Carrick stay

Michael Carrick is reportedly under pressure from within his own dressing room.

A member of the Man Utd squad has revealed how the players are feeling about Michael Carrick staying on as manager.

It’s been a dramatic few weeks for the Red Devils and head coach Carrick with Man Utd going eight matches in all competitions without a win.

A heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in a Champions League clash in Italy last week was quickly followed by a 3-0 humiliation at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

The loss to the Cherries leaves Man Utd in 16th place in the Premier League, while they are already out of the Carabao Cup and 20th in the Champions League standings.

Widespread reports expected Carrick to be sacked as Man Utd boss early this week but it was revealed on Tuesday that he will be given extra time to prove himself.

Lisandro Martinez hit out at the club earlier this month, after their loss to Atletico Madrid, for not backing Carrick with more signings in the summer.

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Carrick was also publicly criticised by Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes with the Portugal international hitting out at the coaching staff for the tactics against Como.

The Man Utd head coach dropped Fernandes for their defeat to Bournemouth and there are doubts about how he and other players will feel about Carrick remaining.

One unnamed Red Devils player told BBC Sport: “The feeling is that we all want to put it right. Players, staff, everyone.”

The report added: ‘It is not known if the “we” includes Fernandes, and BBC Sport has not been made aware of what, if any, conversations have taken place between the captain and his boss.’

Fabrizio Romano insisted on Tuesday that Man Utd are looking to “show to this group of players that they also have to take a big part of the responsibility” by keeping Carrick on.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd decide not to take any official action with Michael Carrick. Man Utd decide to confirm the coach after very, very long days because Monday was a very long day at Man Utd, including also Sunday night.

“There were discussions Sunday night already after the terrible game against Bournemouth and then Monday spending basically the whole day in conversation with all the people at the club involved. Owner, CEO, director Jason Wilcox, all the people at the club, Carrick himself.

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“There were conversations with the players as well. Monday, there was no training at Man Utd, but some players went to Carrington for treatment like, for example, the captain Bruno Fernandes, and so there were conversations also with the players.

“The conversations were very extended, very long from what I understand, and the decision of the club is to back Carrick, to give Carrick at least one more chance. Saturday, Stamford Bridge, Chelsea-Man Utd. That’s going to be obviously once again an important game.

“Man Utd didn’t win a single game in the last eight they played in all competitions. So, a terrible moment for Man Utd. You know very well that the last two performances – it’s not just about the result – the performances, Como and Bournemouth, were horrible and terrible.

‘I’m not saying that Carrick is 100% going to finish the season’ at Man Utd – Romano

“But Man Utd decided to confirm Carrick. What’s behind this decision? The intention from the club is to put responsibility on the players. There are people in the Man Utd hierarchy who believe that when things don’t go well, it’s ‘Okay, the manager is out and the players don’t take responsibility.’

“Now, Man Utd are giving some time to Carrick. Obviously, this can’t be forever. I’m not saying that Carrick is 100% going to finish the season as Man Utd coach because obviously the results are important for any coach.

“But United want to show to this group of players that they also have to take a big part of the responsibility. It can’t be only the manager. Then, my point of view on this, I think it’s not just the manager, but also not just the players – it’s also who built this squad in the summer.

“Lisandro Martinez said that after the Atletico Madrid game, but there are many players, not just one or two other players, who believe that Man Utd needed more signings in the summer. Man Utd needed different kind of players to add to the squad in order to be competitive in several competitions.”

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