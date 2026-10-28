Man Utd: Latest Carrick sack timeline revealed as ‘stay of execution’ is confirmed

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick has been given a ‘stay of execution’ with a sack timeline revealed if he continues to lose, according to reports.

The Red Devils suffered their another defeat on Sunday when Bournemouth beat Carrick’s side 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

That result was hot on the heels of Man Utd‘s 4-1 loss against Serie A side Como in the Champions League in midweek, piling the pressure on Carrick.

Man Utd have now gone eight matches in all competitions without a win and there was speculation that the match against the Cherries could be Carrick’s last as Red Devils head coach.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte are among the names to have been linked with replacing Carrick – but Man Utd made the decision on Tuesday to give Carrick some extra time in charge.

The Athletic revealed earlier on Wednesday that Carrick has ‘held a meeting of players and staff — not directors — to clear the air at Carrington and attempt to get people on the same page’ and ‘galvanise everyone to the common cause’.

READ: Man Utd star gives 14-word verdict on how dressing room feels about Carrick stay

The outcome was understood to be ‘productive’ with the Man Utd players set to test that when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carrick given ‘stay of execution’ at Man Utd

Man Utd sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey that Carrick has a ‘stay of execution’ with the Red Devils eyeing the next international break as an important milestone if things don’t improve.

Bailey wrote: ‘For now, United have opted to stick with Carrick for the upcoming clash against Chelsea and are likely to keep him in charge for the trip to Aston Villa too.

‘The thinking behind that decision is partly driven by a desire to avoid appointing another interim manager for anything more than a brief spell.

READ: Five Man Utd players who will welcome inevitable Michael Carrick sack

‘United are keen to avoid another short-term arrangement if possible, making the November international break an attractive opportunity to take stock, make a decision and potentially appoint a permanent successor.

‘Sources have stressed that the club’s continued backing of Carrick should not be interpreted as a guarantee that he will remain in the job beyond those fixtures.

‘His position remains under scrutiny, with the international break still viewed as the most likely point for a change if the hierarchy decides to act.’

It is understood that ‘results and performances are now critical to Carrick’s chances of retaining his position’ with Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox one of the biggest reasons why the Red Devils boss is still in a job.

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