Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg insists Chelsea were denied a “clear” penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal after Gary Neville was confused by the VAR explanation.

The Gunners moved back five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as William Saliba and Jurrien Timber scored either side of Piero Hincapie’s own goal to see off Chelsea.

All three goals came from corners in a game short on quality in open play, particularly from Mikel Arteta’s side, who got the job done but will have convinced few through their performance.

READ MORE: Arsenal need Raya, Sanchez and good fortune to stumble past infuriating Chelsea

They were the beneficiaries of Chelsea being reduced to ten men for the last 20 minutes when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow for a clear foul on Gabriel Martinelli having already been booked for dissent.

And Clattenburg insists they should also have had a penalty given against them for handball just before Chelsea equalised.

Reece James swung the ball into the box and, while grappling with Jorrel Hato, Declan Rice forced David Raya into a smart save as – claims Clattenburg – he attempted to clear the ball with his elbow.

“Declan Rice defends a corner kick and clearly moves his arm to the ball and a penalty kick should have been awarded,” Clattenburg told United In Focus.

“We see each week the inconsistency with refereeing decisions and this week is no different. The ball comes from a long distance and a clear movement of the arm to the ball should always result in a penalty.”

Neville was baffled on commentary after hearing why the VAR officials at Stockley Park failed to intervene.

“They’ve said basically he [Rice] is under physical contact,” Neville revealed.

“I’d argue he’s the one imparting physical contact. It doesn’t look great for him.”

Mikel Arteta said after the game that he hadn’t seen the penalty appeal back and instead reflected on a “big win”, admitting that his side should have “managed” the game better after the Blues went down to ten men.

“Big win, I’m very happy,” he said. “For big periods the team performed in an excellent way, the margin should have been bigger at half-time. The moment we conceded was painful, but the quality of Chelsea…

“After their red card we should have managed that situation better but we will talk about this tomorrow.

“They have so much quality, even when they use the keeper they can get out of situation with 10 men. We didn’t adjust too well, sometimes you take things for granted. Something to improve there.

“They [Chelsea] have players who can occupy various spaces – Cole [Palmer] can play false nine and occupy these spaces, he needs just one square metre to turn and activate players. they have quality, big personalities, they are really well coached. They are so good a turning in tight spaces, Caicedo, Enzo [Fernandez], Cole. It’s impressive, they are a top side.”