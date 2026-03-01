Igor Tudor launched into an incredible rant after Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat on Sunday, claiming Fulham were the beneficiaries of a “home referee” and have a “cheat” in their midst.

Tudor has now lost both of his games in charge of Spurs, with the defeat at Craven Cottage following the 4-1 battering at the hands of Arsenal in the North London derby and is already showing his spiky side.

Fulham scored twice in six minutes with Harry Wilson sweeping the ball in following a Kenny Tete cross and Alex Iwobi finishing brilliantly – albeit having been given an absurd amount of space on the edge of the box – after a neat exchange with Wilson.

Richarlison gave Spurs hope in the second half but Tudor’s side offered little else in attack and got exactly what they deserved from the game.

But that didn’t stop Tudor from venting his frustration at the opening goal as he claimed Fulham’s Raul Jimenez of “cheating” as he pushed Radu Dragusin in the box and claimed twice that referee Thomas Bramall was a “home referee”.

The Croatian boss is of the belief that Tottenham were denied a goal in similar circumstances last week when Randal Kolo Muani had a goal ruled out against Arsenal for an alleged push on Gabriel Magalhaes.

Tudor told BBC Sport: “Their first goal changes the situation on the pitch. It’s a big refereeing mistake. There’s no consistency last week, what happened today was incredible. The referee was incredible today – not giving a goal there is madness.

“It’s about consistency of the decision, they need to understand even if it is a soft touch but he is not watching the ball, it is a foul. He [Jimenez] gained an advantage and they scored. You need to give these fouls.

“I didn’t like the referee today, too much of a home team referee. I didn’t feel well with him. All the decisions were on their side. He doesn’t understand football, the feeling of what is wrong and what is right.

“He [Jimenez] was not thinking about the ball, he was thinking how to cheat, he cheated the player, was pushing, it was cheating and it’s a foul. Ninety-nine of 100 people will say it’s a foul, it’s so obvious.”

Asked what needs to be done to turn Tottenham’s form around as they remain four points above the relegation zone, Tudor wants “everything more”.

“We need to find forces inside each of us, where are we going to go?” Tudor added.

“When we attack, we lack the quality to score the goals. I want to see everything more, more personality, more wish to do things. We were not good, lacked everything. Attacking and defending, Fulham were much better.

“Of course it is a confidence problem, it’s not about systems. I don’t want to speak about relegation all the time – I give the same answer, my answer is always the same.

“We don’t need to think about that [relegation], not because it cannot happen, but we must focus on growing mentality as a team, concentration, physically.”