In a season in which Tottenham Hotspur have performed well below expectations, supporters have deemed a number of players ‘not good enough’ while calling for their sales.

Yet with contract negotiations stalling amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid, Micky van de Ven’s potential departure is the most polarising.

In the aftermath of Spurs’ Europa League final triumph, those in charge made a pivot. Manager Ange Postecoglou was relieved of his duties, and a line of key figures have followed since: Daniel Levy, Donna Cullen, Fabio Paratici and the scorer of the game’s winning goal, Brennan Johnson.

The moves signalled a change in direction headlined by the appointment of Thomas Frank.

Van de Ven’s relationship with the club appears to have soured since. The defender has been visibly frustrated all season, with cameras capturing moments that fuelled speculation he had ‘ignored’ both Frank and his successor Igor Tudor in North London derbies.

Tottenham’s form has faltered at a time when Van de Ven’s individual stock continues to rise. Spurs will be aware that he left former clubs Volendam and VfL Wolfsburg shortly after seemingly outgrowing them. Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have already proved the pathway from Tottenham to Madrid can be fruitful.

If the Dutchman’s head has been turned, it may explain why many supporters believe his level has dropped this season.

Yet Van de Ven’s frustrations are understandable. He joined a club fighting for Champions League places. Now he is expected to lead a team riddled with inexperience.

Serving as captain against Arsenal, Tudor expected leadership. If there is even a perception of detachment, it undermines the cultural reset Tottenham need.

Tottenham’s age profile is a reflection of a broader recruitment strategy, which has focused on finding talented prospects rather than established stars. Among the most talented is Luka Vuskovic, who is currently impressing on loan at Hamburg after his pathway into Spurs’ first team was effectively closed by Van de Ven’s presence. If Tottenham are to double down on their new direction, Vuskovic’s development will hold priority over an unhappy Van de Ven.

Van de Ven’s services will be in high demand. If he is made available, a bidding war will likely ensue. In an inflated market, surpassing the current world-record fee for a defender is not implausible. This summer will bring more change for Tottenham, who are still searching for their next permanent manager. Van de Ven’s sale would significantly bolster their capability to rebuild the squad for whomever they appoint. Sacrificing established figures to make way for a new direction has become a trend, and selling him would reinforce that.

Maintaining a strategy is crucial now. Having seen a vast turnover of managers and directors in the last decade, Spurs are in need of stability. The board showed patience with Frank, underpinning their determination to trust a process. If Van de Ven’s timeline does not coincide with the club’s project, a separation is mutually beneficial.

Although difficult to see during a tumultuous season, Spurs have built some long-term foundations. They cannot afford another half-commitment. If they are rebuilding, they must rebuild completely – even if that means selling one of their best players.

Calvin Burton – follow him on X