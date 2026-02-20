Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor was bullish prior to facing Arsenal, adamant that Spurs will play in the Premier League next season, and feels even his decimated squad can succeed against the league leaders.

Tudor is set to take charge of Spurs for the first time this weekend. He takes over from Thomas Frank, with his north London club 16th in the Premier League.

Were the threat of relegation not enough, the former Juventus coach has rivals Arsenal to contend with in his first game – not only is it the biggest game due to the rivalry, it’s made harder by the fact the Gunners are top of the league and fighting for the title.

Tudor takes charge of a Tottenham squad decimated by injuries, but feels that’ll be no problem against Arsenal.

“Very particular moment as you know this very rare situation that you find with 10 players injured, with big injuries also. We made training with 13 players. It is how it is. It is not fantastic but in this case it’s an even bigger challenge to succeed and come out of this situation,” he said.

“13 we will have for sure and it’s quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

* Report names 15 players who Tottenham fans can expect to leave if they are relegated

* Igor Tudor ticks Spoke Well, I Thought box but Spurs’ future still looks terrifyingly bleak

* Tottenham warned over Pochettino risk as World Cup concern emerges: ‘Eye off the ball’

Tudor feels in little time he’s been able to instil what he wants to make his side competitive.

He said: “And the first goal of course I understand the importance of this game, this is a derby, a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this.

“But what was my goal in this first sessions we made is that we became a team. That we became a team with a really right way of going to war, a team who want to suffer, we need to suffer. To fight, to run, to have the right mentality.

“Also, this is the start. I was working on a lot of things, not everything because it’s not only football, it’s not only about that, it’s about clear idea of what we want to do.

“Very specific things we want to do with the ball, without the ball, when we are pressing, when we are low. We work a lot but the start is always about mentality because the people come before the football player.”

Asked about the prospect of Tottenham still being a Premier League team next season, Tudor simply answered: “100 per cent.”

READ MORE: Tottenham learn what they must do to sign Senesi as big club enters the race