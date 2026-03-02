Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira were both “disappointed” by Arsenal’s performance in Sunday’s 2-1 win against London rivals Chelsea.

Man City piled pressure on Arsenal by beating Leeds United on Saturday evening, though the Premier League leaders responded against Chelsea on Sunday.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber netted from corners on either side of Piero Hincapie’s own goal (which was also via a set-piece) as Arsenal eked out a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea.

The Gunners were far from their best against Chelsea, but the result is most important at this stage of the campaign as they now sit five points clear of Man City, who have a game in hand.

However, Man City legend Toure was left “disappointed” by Arsenal, who clearly miss captain Martin Odegaard.

“Man City are coming back well. Arsenal were doing well from the start of the season but they dropped a few points,” Toure said on Sky Sports.

“Those results might keep them a bit of doubt if I’m being honest because I didn’t see the players expressing themselves.

“You have to understand as well that Martin Odegaard, the captain, is a brilliant player and for me he’s a huge miss. He plays between the lines, he moves very well, I love this type of player.

“You can be worried about making mistakes at this stage of the season because it can cost the team but I want to see the players be more open.”

Toure added: “The first half was okay, it was okay. But I feel a bit disappointed because we want to see attacks and chances but we only saw three goals from set-pieces.

“For a derby it’s strange. Winning today was obviously very important for Arsenal but as a fan I want to see more.”

Arsenal icon Vieira, meanwhile, insisted that the win was “really important” for his former side, but he “expected more”.

“I think from the Arsenal point of view what really matters is the three points. It is really important for them,” Vieira added.

“When you look at the game a bit deeper, scoring from set-plays, the game was more open than we expected. You would expect Arsenal to go a little more forward.

“Chelsea were organised well defensively which stopped Arsenal from creating chances. When you are top of the Champions League table, top of the Premier League table, in the final of a cup, the expectation is higher.

“You expect more from this Arsenal. I am a little bit disappointed but what matters is to win. It’s not about the style because I think the style can be down to the fact they haven’t won the title in so long.

“There could be a little desperation and stress because they want to do so well that you are not taking the risks you are at the start of the season.

“Looking at where they are, a little bit of nervousness and pressure can have an impact on these games. I believe there is enough experience, quality, personality, to go on the field and win the game.”

