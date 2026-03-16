Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks an Arsenal star “might be gone” from the Premier League giants soon.

Arsenal are well-placed to end their prolonged wait for silverware by winning at least one trophy this season as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League and face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side also remain in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup, but there could be several notable exits from the club in the summer to balance the books after they spent around £250m on signings last summer.

There is immense competition for places at Arsenal following their business in recent windows, so club chiefs could have difficult decisions to make in the summer regarding exits.

And Ferdinand suspects captain Martin Odegaard could be one player to move elsewhere.

Odegaard has been a vital player for Arsenal in recent years, but injuries have impacted him this season, while his form has also dipped.

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And after 16-year-old Max Dowman helped to secure Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Everton at the weekend, Ferdinand thinks the teenager’s emergence could lead to Odegaard’s exit.

“You know Odegaard might not get a game now,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when considering how Dowman’s emergence could impact Arsenal’s other players.

“Seriously, your captain might be gone. You’ve got Dowman who can play his position, Eze can play his position. Saka can play his position and go in there and go central. It’s mad.

“Saka will have a bigger season next year than he does this year trust me, stats-wise and data-wise. This year he’s been down.”

When asked how Arteta should use Dowman during the run-in, Ferdinand added: “Just continue what he’s been doing this week.

“Dipping him in, just keep giving him 15 or 20 minutes. Just keep putting him in because there’s no substitute for that confidence and what that can do as an injection of energy into your team.”

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Fellow Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has also predicted how Dowman will be used in the final months of this season.

“He has got his GCSEs and his education, I’m sure for him and his family, that’s important as well,” he said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“What an opportunity for him to be around the squad. He could be a Premier League winner when he’s still finishing school off.

“He’s got an aura and a belief about him and it was the same against Everton. If it’s education first, I don’t think we’ll see much of him over the next few weeks.

“He won’t be in as much as he’d probably like, but then you’ve got many years ahead of you.”

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