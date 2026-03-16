Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United believe that JJ Gabriel is as good as Arsenal youngster Max Dowman.

Dowman has been making the headlines in recent times as the 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been starring for the Arsenal first team this season.

The teenager has made three appearances in the Premier League and one in the Champions League for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season.

Dowman has also played twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the FA Cup for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

The teenager, who is also able to play as a winger, became the youngest scorer in Premier League history as he found the back of the net in injury time to help Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

According to Romano, Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, believe that JJ Gabriel is just as good as Dowman.

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JJ Gabriel is only 15 years of age and has been training with the Man Utd first team this season.

The winger is too young to play in the Premier League this season, but there is a very good chance that he could feature in the English top flight in the 2026/27 campaign.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, the new gem of Manchester United.

“They are absolutely buzzing with JJ Gabriel. This boy, 15 years old, fantastic talent.

“I already mentioned him several times here on my channel as one of the best talents in Europe and probably in the world when we talk about these kids around the 14, 15, 16 years old.

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“He’s going to turn 16 in October, but JJ Gabriel is seen by Manchester United people, at the club, as absolutely the next big thing.

“Obviously, no pressure, because there is still big way to do before saying, okay, JJ Gabriel is ready for the highest level, but in terms of talent, in terms of potential, Man Utd believe that as Arsenal have their gem in Max Dowman – congratulations again to Arsenal because how they develop talents, is fantastic and Max Dowman is incredible – but Man Utd believe as Arsenal have Max Dowman, they hope and they believe they can develop a similar talent in JJ Gabriel.

“They see JJ Gabriel as a top, top boy, top top talent, then let’s see.

“But this is the feeling at Man Utd, and they count on him as a big part of the future, guys.”

Romano’s revelation about JJ Gabriel comes just days after Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick described him as a “big talent”.

Carrick told The Manchester Evening News about JJ Gabriel last week: “He’s doing really well, JJ.

“We’ve got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up as much as we can.

“We’re always trying to give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it. JJ is a big talent, it’s pretty obvious to know that, and he’s had a really good season for the under-18s.

“We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different age groups and younger players and picking the right moment to step up, picking the moment to leave them in a certain place and ups and downs.

“When he’s trained, he’s done well, as you’d expect, and it’s good to have the younger players come up with us.”

Man Utd star Bryan Mbeumo also praised JJ Gabriel this month.

Mbeumo recently said about JJ Gabriel in an interview with Zack En Roue Libre: “He’s strong, the little guy is strong.

“Yeah, he’s strong, he’s really something, frankly. He’s really strong for, I don’t know how old he is, I think he’s 15.

“You feel that he’s bound to be a little kid but he trains quite a bit with us and actually you see, you can feel that the little guy has something special.

“Of course, and you also see it when he plays already he’s not even with the guys of his generation, and what he does you feel it’s easy for him.

“He’s actually kind of a winger, he’s a dribbler and even in front of the box, I still think he’s good, honestly. Even when it’s one-on-one, often when you’re young, one-on-one in front of the goalkeeper, you stutter but I think he already has good blood.

“We saw him score some nice goals, he has a good shot. Technically he’s strong.”

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