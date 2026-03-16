€70m winger is ‘perfect’ for Arsenal and is the ‘missing piece’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be the ideal player for Arsenal and would make Mikel Arteta’s side better, but the transfer guru does not expect Paris Saint-Germain to sell him this summer.

Arsenal plan to delve into the transfer market for a new winger, and Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a target for manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Kvaratskhelia established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the world during his time at Napoli, winning Serie A twice, and earned a €70million (£60.5m) move to PSG in January 2025.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact in Luis Enrique’s team, as the Georgia international winger helped PSG clinch Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League last season.

Kvaratskhelia, who has played both as a right-winger and as a left-winger for PSG this season, has scored 11 goals and given seven assists in 35 matches in all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign.

There have been reports that Arsenal manager Arteta is personally keen on bringing Kvaratskhelia to the Emirates Stadium, with the Spaniard of the belief that the winger ‘would bring a link-up play dimension that his positional system needs to reach its full potential’.

READ: Arsenal 3 Man City 3 in Premier League XI of season so far

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that Kvaratskhelia would be perfect for Arsenal, but he has revealed that PSG have no plans whatsoever to sell the winger this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions about Kvaratskhelia because Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

“What I can guarantee, guys, is that Paris Saint-Germain see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely crucial player.

“Paris Saint-Germain absolutely don’t want Kvaratskhelia to leave the club after 13, 14 months at the club, is a bit more than one year now, and they see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely untouchable player.

“So, Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to entertain any negotiation for Kvaratskhelia.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Emery, West Ham, Rosenior, Man Utd, Diarra

“Then, I maintain for you, guys, I told you already several times, Arsenal want to sign an offensive player in the summer transfer window, could be one, could be two, we will see, also based on outgoings, also based on opportunities.

“So, Arsenal will do something up front, for sure.

“But, what I can tell you is that for Kvaratskhelia, despite appreciating him and probably in terms of skills, if you see the Arsenal squad right now today, Kvaratskhelia would be the ideal player.

“That’s just my opinion, but Kvaratskhelia would be ideal for any team.

“Fantastic player, fantastic winger, but for Arsenal, would be the perfect player, probably kind of missing piece in the squad.

“But the answer I am getting from Paris Saint-Germain is very clear.

“They absolutely don’t consider an exit for Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window.

“So, this is the position.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘handed’ Premier League title by Everton ‘fraud’ after Gunners avoid VAR ‘travesty’

