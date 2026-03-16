Casemiro looks happy at the end of a Premier League match.

Manchester United are not planning to hand Casemiro a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Casemiro announced back in January 2026 that he would leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

However, some Man Utd fans have been calling for the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to change Casemiro’s mind, given his impressive performances this season.

The former Real Madrid defensive midfielder is having a wonderful season and has become a surprise source of goals for the Red Devils.

Casemiro has scored seven goals and given two assists in 27 starts and one substitute appearance for Man Utd so far this season.

Under Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick, Casemiro is one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

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Casemiro scored for Man Utd in their 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

During the game, there were chants from the Man Utd fans for Casemiro to stay at the club for one more season.

After the match, Carrick outlined the importance of Casemiro in his team, but he stopped short of backing calls for the midfielder to stay.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website when asked if Casemiro could stay for another season: “I think, in some ways, it’s difficult to say, I think when something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really.

“I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.

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“And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect.

“That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that.”

Carrick added: “Listen, this is totally no disrespect to Case, he’s been fantastic, he’s been a player for us and he’s been important in the dressing room and one that I’ve spoke to and connected with really well.

“But as a club and as a team, players come and go, some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times, but I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like, I think you can go in a different direction, you understand what the balance of the squad needs, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally – there’s all sorts of different things going into it.

“Case has done some really, really good things, certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been an absolutely pleasure to work with.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has doubled down on his claim on Sunday that Man Utd have no plans to make a U-turn on Casemiro’s future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday. “On Casemiro, many of you keep asking me: Is there a chance Man Utd changed their mind and offer a new contract to Casemiro, Casemiro changes his mind and stays at Man Utd for one more season, maybe with Champions League football, Manchester United are getting closer to the Champions League spots?

“But the answer from Manchester United today is that nothing has changed so far.

“Then, guys, I can’t predict the future. I can’t tell you if maybe in two months, Man Utd, the directors, maybe a new manager, who knows, we will see, decided to say, ‘Okay, let’s call Casemiro. Let’s change our mind. Let’s stay together’.

“But, as of today, my job is to tell you what’s happening today.

“And today, Manchester United’s message is not about new negotiations with Casemiro.

“He’s on a big contract, on a very big salary, and the age is a factor.”

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