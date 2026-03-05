Brighton star Gross says ‘no words needed’ in Arsenal slam as Gunners ‘don’t even watch the ball’

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross insists that football fans “want to see a football game, not time wasting” in a dig at Arsenal after their match against the Seagulls on Wednesday night.

Bukayo Saka’s early goal sealed all three points for Arsenal as they increased their lead at the top of the table to seven points, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and have to play the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was critical of Mikel Arteta’s side’s time-wasting before the match and insisted that there was “only one team who tried to play football” in their defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Hurzeler has called on the authorities to put in place stronger rules to stop Arsenal’s tactics with the Brighton head coach complaining that David Raya went down injured on three occasions.

And Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross thought the Seagulls ‘outplayed’ Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday and that “no words [are] needed for that” from the Gunners.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Gross reviewed the match: “In the second half, we had two or three chances. We didn’t finish the attack, it’s the only thing we missed today. We didn’t give away many chances. A good performance, really good effort but in the end, we’re disappointed about the result.

“We found a lot of solutions against them. We created a lot. It wasn’t the case today, so we are disappointed that we outplayed them.

“No words needed for that for Arsenal. I said my opinion on it. I’m really proud of my fans for how they supported us. Everyone can make their own decision, but I’m sure you don’t like to watch these football games. I made my point and I think it’s a fair point. Football fans want to see a football game, not time wasting.”

Adding in a separate interview with TNT Sports, Gross continued: “From corners, they block us, they don’t even watch the ball. That’s how it is, but it’s also why they keep a clean sheet. They defend strong and on the edge.

“It kills the rhythm. If you watch the games back, they’re very good at doing it. They take time setting things up for themselves. It plays in their favour.

Responding to Hurzeler’s post-match comments, which criticised his side, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “What a surprise. You can just go back to the previous games and you will find a lot of comments. I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players, we love our players, and I love the way that we compete.”

