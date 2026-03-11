Arsenal have reached a decision on selling Martin Odegaard in the summer transfer window, according to a report, amid shock links with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Odegaard is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and is the Arsenal captain, but the Norway international’s importance in Mikel Arteta’s team has dwindled this season.

There have been injury problems for Odegaard this season, and combined with a competition for places, the former Real Madrid midfielder has been restricted to just 13 starts in the Premier League and only two starts in the Champions League for Arsenal.

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for Odegaard, who has reportedly ‘instructed his agent to open talks with’ the Red Devils.

CaughtOffSide reported this week that while Odegaard is not pushing for a move away from Arsenal, the North London club are open to selling the 27-year-old.

The report claimed that Arsenal will cash in on Odegaard if a club offers them €100m (£87m).

However, it seems that Arsenal are in no mood to sell the former Real Madrid player.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are not going to sell Odegaard in the summer transfer window.

The report has noted Real Madrid’s interest in Odegaard, which was first claimed in the Spanish media in February 2026.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have dismissed suggestions that Odegaard could leave as ‘ludicrous’

The report concluded: ‘Odegaard is happy and settled at Arsenal.

‘Barring any monumental twists between now and the end of the season, the Gunners captain will be going nowhere this summer.’

The claim from Football Transfers about Odegaard’s future backs TEAMtalk’s stance that Arsenal will not sell him.

Odegaard himself said this month that he is happy at Arsenal and is not looking to move on.

The midfielder told FourFourFour when asked if he feels at home in London: “For sure.

“Moving around so much was good in one way, because I learned a lot and had to adapt, whether to different teams, different coaches or different cultures.

“But at the same time, you miss something. You miss stability, the feeling of being in one place and really belonging.

“That’s what I’ve found here at Arsenal and in London. From the first moment I walked into the training ground, I felt as if I belonged here. I felt at home, and that allowed me to settle properly.

“It’s a nice feeling to be part of something for a long time – to be part of a process, to grow together, to keep getting better.

“When I came here, we weren’t where we are now. To be part of that journey means a lot to me. It’s the same with the national team.”

While Odegaard seems to be on course to stay at Arsenal, the midfielder will not feature for Arsenal in their Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal will take on Bayer Leverkusen away from home at the BayArena in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Odegaard will not play because of a persistent knee problem, with Arteta saying: “He’s out.”

