Arsenal set Odegaard price as Euro giants circle; Gunners ‘want to recoup £260m through five sales’

Arsenal have set their asking price for captain Martin Odegaard as they look to recoup a huge amount of money in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with their recent 1-0 win over Brighton pushing them seven points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek, have a game in hand and still have to play the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in April.

But Arsenal have put themselves in a brilliant position to end their wait of over 20 years to get their hands back on the Premier League title after three consecutive runners-up finishes.

After spending over £250m in the summer transfer window, the Gunners have got quality back-up in all areas of their squad as Mikel Arteta built a team to challenge on all fronts.

But Arsenal could now have to balance the books over the summer months and one player who could be moved on is Norway international Odegaard.

Odegaard, who joined from Real Madrid in a deal worth around £34m, has been hit by injuries this season and has contributed just one goal and five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

A report earlier on Friday from the Daily Telegraph insisted that both Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are ‘candidates to leave the club’ as Arsenal ‘must sell’ in the summer transfer window.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Juventus ‘want to sign’ Odegaard in the summer with the Gunners ‘open to selling’ the attacking midfielder.

Juventus are ‘looking to make a definitive leap in quality in its midfield, identifying the Scandinavian as the ideal profile to lead its project’.

Luciano Spalletti values Odegaard’s ‘ability to break lines and his surgical precision in the final pass during high-pressure situations’ but Arsenal boss Arteta sees him as ‘an indispensable pillar’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal are not willing to listen to offers below 95 million euros, thus securing one of the best playmakers in Europe.

‘Martin Odegaard seems determined to continue his legacy in the Premier League, looking to consolidate his leadership after years of steady growth in England.’

Odegaard will only consider a transfer ‘if the sporting project offered guarantees a fight for all available international titles’ and that is what Juventus is attempting to offer.

Further reports in Spain claim that Arsenal ‘want to recoup €300m (£260m) through five sales’ in the summer after their big spend last year.

The report adds that Odegaard, Martinelli, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the players who could be moved on in the summer.