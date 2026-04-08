Man Utd legend Paul Scholes names ‘best team in the world right now’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons Paris Saint-Germain are the “best team in the world right now” ahead of their match against Liverpool.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals have been taking place this week with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and PSG all among the teams in action.

PSG face Liverpool in their quarter-final first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night with the business end of the Champions League bringing up the topic about who the best team in the world is.

Former Man Utd midfielder Scholes reckons PSG can claim the label of “best team in the world right now” and a heavy defeat for Liverpool could see Arne Slot sacked.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Do you know the weird thing? Liverpool could actually go and beat PSG. If they get one of those special nights… Champions League… Anfield.

“I’m telling you. It wouldn’t be the biggest shock. PSG are unbelievable and I still expect them to go through but it wouldn’t shock me. It could happen but I can’t see it right now.

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“PSG are probably the best team in the world right now. Arne Slot knows he’s in trouble and it looked like the players had given up in the FA Cup [a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City].

“The manager knows he’s in big trouble now, he’s not stupid is he? If they go out badly to PSG – and that tie could get messy – then that might be the end of it.

“Why bother keeping him until the end of the season if you go out of the Champions League? There will be questions if they go out against PSG, especially if it gets messy.

“PSG, I’ve said it a few times, they’re probably the best team in the world. They can hammer teams and if they do that to Liverpool it wouldn’t surprise me if they sacked him.”

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Real Madrid once ranked as the best team in the world but they showed they are not quite there at the moment as they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Ahead of their match against the Bavarian, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa insisted that the Spanish side have the best players in the world and must show they can be “the best team in the world”.

Arbeloa said: “To win in football, you have to get a lot of things right in every phase of the game.

“To be a great team, you have to be very well-drilled and have that collective mindset. Perhaps that’s what I’m emphasising most to the players.

“We have the best players, but we must also be the best team in the world. We have to put our talent at the service of the team.

“A Madrid side that has always stood up to big rivals. Bayern are having an exceptional season. We know just how much they’ll push us on the pitch.

“Our history with Bayern is always special. The Bernabeu is set for another great Champions League night.”

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