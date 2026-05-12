Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for AC Milan star Strahinja Pavlovic, while one of their players is ‘edging closer’ to an exit.

The 24-year-old has been on the rise over the past couple of years, with the centre-back impressing following his £15m move to AC Milan from Red Bull Salzburg in 2024.

The Serbia international has contributed five goals in his 32 Serie A outings this term and he is reportedly on Man Utd‘s radar ahead of the summer.

Having sealed Champions League qualification, Man Utd’s attention will now turn to sorting their managerial situation and working on signings.

They need to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return and reports have claimed that they will make at least five signings this summer.

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United will prioritise a midfield rebuild, but a new centre-back could be among their additions and Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims Pavlovic is one of their options.

There is also said to be ‘interest’ from Chelsea, but Man Utd are ‘on his trail’ and are currently ‘above all’ in the race to secure his services.

£36.5m flop Joshua Zirkzee ‘edging closer’ to an exit.

The Red Devils will also inevitably offload several unwanted talents to raise, with Zirkzee among those who will likely be sold this summer.

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The Dutchman has slipped in the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, and he has not taken his chance when he has played.

Now, a report from Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims Zirkzee is ‘edging closer’ to a summer transfer, while a move to Everton is a “real possibility”.

“A move to Everton is a real possibility for Zirkzee,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“Whatever you might say about his time at Man United, he does put in a shift, he works hard and you can never accuse him of not trying his best to make an impact.

“It might not be good enough for Man United, where he’s competing with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, but that’s not the case at Everton.

“He’s perfect for David Moyes because he works hard, he can hold the ball up and bring his teammates into play, he’s not afraid to move in behind the defence as well.

“It’s a move that could work out for everybody, because it would mean he gets more playing time, Everton get a new striker and Man United get some money.”