Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is ‘ready to leave’ Old Trafford in the summer transfer window after finding regular playing time hard to get under interim manager Michael Carrick, according to a report.

Zirkzee has proven to be an underwhelming signing for Man Utd since his move from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

The Netherlands international forward has scored nine goals and given four assists in 71 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career.

The 24-year-old has managed to make only four starts in the Premier League for Man Utd this season.

Then Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim used Zirkzee as a substitute, and the situation has not changed under Michael Carrick, who was appointed the interim boss of the Premier League club in January 2026.

Carrick has used Zirkzee just six times since he became the Man Utd interim manager, and, according to TuttoJuve, the forward has had enough.

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Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Man Utd

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has noted in its headline: ‘Zirkzee ready to leave Manchester United, Juventus in pole position for Serie A return’.

The report itself has claimed that the Man Utd forward has ‘given the green light to leave in the upcoming summer transfer window, asking his team to work concretely on finding a new destination’.

Zirkzee is said to feel ‘discouraged and disappointed by his situation in Manchester, partly due to the constant changes in the coaching staff that haven’t led to the hoped-for turnaround’.

The forward rejected ‘several offers in January’ and believed that he could be a success at Man Utd.

However, with Carrick continuously ignoring him, Zirkzee ‘now appears determined to move on and relaunch his career elsewhere’, with Serie A giants Juventus keen on a 2026 summer deal.

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Zirkzee’s situation at Man Utd contrasts sharply with that of Kobbie Mainoo, who, too, struggled for regular playing time under Amorim.

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on loan in the January transfer window, but the midfielder was persuaded to stay at Old Trafford.

Under Carrick, the 21-year-old has flourished and is now one of the first names in the Man Utd starting line-up when he is fit and available.

The midfielder has also signed a new contract with Man Utd, and Carrick raved about him on Friday, ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool this weekend.

Carrick said about Mainoo: “I’ve been hugely impressed with Kobbie since I’ve been here.

“I think I’ve known him for quite some time in different capacities, but I’ve certainly been aware of him for a long time.

“He epitomises this football club, you know? Young players coming through the Academy, who live and breathe the club and come through with real talent.

“He’s shown what he’s doing, I think the last couple of games, in particular, he’s been fantastic.

“The natural thing and the evolution is to sign a new contract and everyone’s over the moon with that, including me, because I think he deserves it.”

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