Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens could leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a shock Spanish report.

Lammens joined Man Utd from Royal Antwerp on September 1, 2025, for £18.1million.

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, said at the time: “Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential; we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”

Lammens said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true.

“The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years.

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“I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff.

“This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

Lammens has gone from strength to strength for Man Utd this season and has firmly established himself as the number one goalkeeper for the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old Belgian has been so impressive that The Daily Mail journalist, Nathan Salt, has described him as the “signing of the season”.

Salt noted in The Daily Mail this week: ‘Now, in light of the latest in a string of fine performances, it is safe to say Lammens has and is proving to be the Premier League’s pound-for-pound signing of the season. To United he is worth his weight in gold.

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‘Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) and Anton Stach (Leeds United) can all make strong cases.

‘Zoom in on United in particular and all of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have had real highs and lows. Mbeumo flew out of the blocks but has faded while Cunha and Sesko took a while to warm into the season.

‘All the while, Lammens set a standard and has rarely dropped below it in the seven months as No 1.

‘So, yes, he’s the signing of the season, for the transformative effect, so much of it done without generating too many headlines in the process, he has had on a United side that was crying out for reliability in goal.’

Senne Lammens ‘could leave’ Man Utd

However, according to Spanish publication, AS, Lammens is one of the Man Utd players who could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish news outlet, which is generally quite reliable, has bizarrely mentioned the goalkeeper among the players that Man Utd could sell this summer.

‘United put half the squad up for sale’, noted AS, which has added: ‘Manchester United are looking to rebuild and need to sell players to make room for new signings’.

While claiming that ‘up to 13 players could leave’, AS has named them as follows: ‘Casemiro, Rashford, Hojlund, Sancho, Malacia, Onana, Radek Vitek, Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and Dan Gore’.

Lammens’ name certainly sticks out, and it is hard to imagine Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, ready to part company with the 23-year-old anytime soon.

The Belgian international goalkeeper is not a household name and is not the most high-profile footballer, but he is consistent and reliable.

Lammens does his job quietly and effectively, and it would be a huge shock if Man Utd are even considering selling him.

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