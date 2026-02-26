Manchester United star Senne Lammens has been backed to establish himself as a “club legend” after INEOS’ “risky” transfer decision.

Lammens joined Man Utd in last summer’s transfer window for around £18m from Royal Antwerp.

The Red Devils favoured Lammens over Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez and this risky transfer has paid off tenfold.

Lammens joined Man Utd as a relatively unknown talent, but he has proven to be a clear upgrade on former No.1 Andre Onana.

The 23-year-old has fixed United’s goalkeeper department and arguably produced his most assured performance to date as he kept a clean sheet in Monday’s 1-0 win against Everton.

Now, United legend Lee Sharpe has explained why he thinks Lammens could become a “legendary” goalkeeper for Man Utd.

“There’s no reason Senne Lammens can’t be at Manchester United for the next decade and join those legendary keepers the club have had in the past like Peter Schmeichel,” Sharpe told BetBrain.

“He’ll only grow in experience, hopefully Champions League football next season can even further that. He’s shown a real calmness and that’s a reassurance to the defence and the rest of the team.

“It was a shock when he signed as everyone thought that it would be Emi Martinez coming in from Aston Villa.

“I’d consider him as a world class goalkeeper, so for the club to sign a young, unknown goalkeeper at the time seemed a risk, but he’s been fantastic since he joined.

“I can see the similarities with Edwin van der Sar. He’s very calm under pressure and his handling in the Everton game was exceptional. There were some tricky saves that he pulled off and he looked safe.

“It was carnage in the box at corners, but he was commanding and dominated his area.”

Sharpe has also given his assessment of Benjamin Sesko following his recent upturn in form.

“I can see Benjamin Sesko making the centre forward position at Manchester United his for years to come,” Sharpe added.

“He’s got unbelievable ability and gets around the pitch well – he left James Tarkowski for dead for his goal!

“He’s got the aerial ability and the strength; he’s got all the attributes but still may just be a little raw.

“I think he will be United’s number nine for years to come. I can see the way that the game sets up later on suits him, it’s more open and he gets more clear-cut chances.

“I’m sure Michael Carrick and his staff are working with him in training on composure, holding the ball up and bringing his teammates into the game.

“I think it’s a harsh tag to give him the super sub and I don’t think the manager and his staff see him as that long term; it’s just the role he’s playing at this moment in time.”