Everton boss David Moyes has reserved special praise for one Manchester United star, who was “bloody brilliant” and the “best player” on Monday night.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Monday evening, beating Everton 1-0 at The Hill Dickinson Stadium to boost their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Summer signing Benjamin Sesko finished off a clinical counter-attack to score in his third consecutive game, with Man Utd now only three points adrift of third-placed Aston Villa in the table.

Sesko has gelled with fellow summer arrivals Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but No.1 Senne Lammens has arguably been their best of their 2025/26 signings.

The inexperienced goalkeeper has slotted in seamlessly to fix Man Utd’s problem position, and Moyes thinks he was “bloody brilliant” against Everton.

“I thought we did well in lots of bits, we get done on the counter and they get the one goal. We put in effort to score but lacked quality to get the goal,” Moyes said after Everton’s 1-0 loss to Man Utd.

“We weren’t organised well enough off the ball. I have to praise them [United] for their quick attack. We knew that would be the case, they’ve been doing that really well.

“They have forward players who have the ability to run away fast and make chances. Most of the game we controlled it pretty well but in that one moment we switched off and it gave them that opportunity.

“Their goalkeeper [Senne Lammens] did a great job, made an amazing save from Michael Keane, looked as if he could take every corner kick. I thought there was a goal in there for us but we couldn’t quite do it.

“The goalie was bloody brilliant for them tonight. The save he made from Michael Keane, the corner kicks.

“The pressure we had. You can look another way and say we should have tried something else. For me their goalkeeper was the best player tonight.”

United interim boss Michael Carrick has been impressed by Lammens, but he refused to compare him to club legend Edwin van der Sar after the win against Everton.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say,” Carrick said.

“I don’t want to be comparing them because I don’t think it’s fair to Senne. But there’s definitely similarities.

“You want a goalkeeper to be reliable and trustworthy. Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne is that.

“He’s quite quiet at times and unassuming, but he’s got real steel. It’s a big role for some, and it’s about being comfortable in your environment.

“Sometimes it takes time, sometimes not, but he has that calmness and composure. It helps those in front of him an awful lot.”