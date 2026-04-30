Michael Carrick is in the running for the permanent Man Utd job.

Gary Neville has put forward a manager with a “serious body of work” to become their permanent boss this summer after claiming it would be typical of the “classy” Michael Carrick to walk away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Carrick has all-but secured Champions League football for United after taking interim charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

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He’s won nine and lost just two of his 13 games in charge, making it very difficult for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS bosses to look beyond him as the long-term solution at the club.

Reports have claimed Ratcliffe would prefer a more ‘alpha’ coach and Neville has proposed Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann as an alternative after suggesting Carrick might even walk away at the end of the campaign.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville said: “Michael is probably one of the best lads you could ever meet and he’s obviously intelligent. He’s at the start of a coaching career.

“The other day I thought it would be so classy and so Michael-like if he said: ‘Guys, I’ve done what I came in to do – I’ve got you into the Champions League, I’ve re-stabilised the club, settled the place down. Now go and put someone in.’

“Look, people say – who would you put in? And, this is not a pitch for Nagelsmann to be the manager of Manchester United – I haven’t watched enough of his football.

“But if I look at his work at Hoffenheim, his work at (RB) Leipzig – which is a serious coaching club – then he goes to (Bayern) Munich and wins the league, and then takes Germany to the World Cup.

“And you say: ‘right, let’s look at that coach’. That is a serious body of work.”

Carrick’s only other managerial experience came at Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Neville added: “When you look at someone’s body of work and say that is not enough to take on a club like Chelsea, you then apply the same logic.

“Michael’s been at Middlesbrough, it’s a really good start to his career and he did really well, but it isn’t a body of work that makes you the (Manchester) United manager.

“So that’s the argument against. Has he got a body of work that can cope with this giant that’s going to start roaring again?

“Because what is going to come out of the dragon’s mouth – which is (Manchester) United – in the next six to twelve months is significant.

“Champions League football, Casemiro leaving, recruitment in the summer – things happen and it becomes a very different job next season.

“You need someone who has handled Champions League football, handled sixty games a season, handled the spotlight and scrutiny of United.”