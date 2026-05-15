Man Utd: Carrick contract revealed as Tottenham move ‘on agenda’ for Red Devils boss

Manchester United are offering Michael Carrick a two-year contract to become their permanent manager, with the option of a third.

Carrick has won ten of his 15 games in charge since taking interim charge of his former club following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

He’s taken United back into the Champions League and after reports emerged this week that the INEOS bosses were set to recommend his permanent appointment to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Athletic have now revealed some of the details of the contract proposal after the co-owner ‘gave the go-ahead’.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Man City, West Ham, Igor Thiago, Michael Carrick, Celtic v Hearts

He will be offered a two-year contract with he option of an additional season to 2029 and while the report insists ‘there is much to sort, there is a possibility a resolution can be found in time for United’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest’.

‘Instrumental’ Steve Holland is set to stay on, while coaches Jonathan Woodgate and Jonny Evans are also ‘in line for new deals’, along with goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson.

It’s also claimed that ‘a set-piece coach is on the agena’; specifically Andreas Georgson, ‘who was popular at United during the 2024-25 season.

Georgson is currently at Tottenham after joining Thomas Frank’s team of coaches last summer but is ‘a contender to return’ to United.

Carrick on his and Man Utd’s future

Carrick couldn’t confirm anything in his press conference ahead of United’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but said the decision is coming.

“The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon, we knew that it was going to be towards the end of the season,” he said.

“Nothing has changed, there is no big swing on that. Whatever is beyond that is pretty close anyway.”

On his and United’s targets for the future, he added: “You’ve got to aim upwards. That’s the beauty of football, beauty of competition to achieve something and back it up, that’s the challenge.

“For the players, for the squad, for the whole group and football club we want to keep moving in a positive way and in the right direction.

“The closer you get to the top the less room for progress, but progress is what we’re aiming for.”

READ NEXT: Premier League as befuddled by Carrick as Man Utd after half-season asterisk