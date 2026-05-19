According to reports, Arsenal are among those interested in signing Club Brugge standout Christos Tzolis in this summer’s transfer window.

Over recent transfer windows, Arsenal have gradually built one of the best squads in Europe and this has enabled them to challenge for multiple trophies this season.

After beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday night, the Gunners are now only two wins away from winning the Premier League and Champions League, though it will not be easy to get past holders Paris Saint-Germain to lift the latter trophy this month.

Still, Mikel Arteta‘s side are unlikely to stand still in this summer’s transfer window and will likely move to improve their squad further ahead of next season.

Arsenal will also need to offload several unwanted players to balance the books, but they are already linked with a host of potential recruits and will likely prioritise strengthening in attack.

The north London side already have a near-perfect defence, but they are often guilty of being toothless in attack and could do with adding some goals to their squad.

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Tzolis from Club Brugge.

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The former Norwich City star has 20 goals and 27 assists for Club Brugge in all competitions this season, so it is hardly surprising that he is being linked with several clubs.

Club Brugge demand ‘record’ deal for Arsenal target

Arsenal are said to have ‘intensified’ their move for Tzolis, but Man Utd and Chelsea are also in the ‘battle’ to sign him this summer.

According to the report, Club Brugge are ‘increasingly expecting Tzolis to leave this summer amid mounting interest from England and across Europe’.

They are also ‘determined to maximise the value of any potential sale and are expected to demand a fee that would surpass the current Belgian transfer record’, which currently stands at £32.5m.

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Regarding interest from further afield and the most likely destination this summer, the report explains:

‘Interest in Tzolis is not limited to England. TEAMtalk understands clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are all actively monitoring the attacker and have maintained contact regarding his situation. ‘Nevertheless, sources indicate the financial power of the Premier League makes a return to English football increasingly likely at this stage.’

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