Man City striker Erling Haaland insists his Citizens team-mates “should feel a fire inside” after Arsenal beat them to the Premier League title.

The Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions on Tuesday evening as Man City could only pick up a point against Bournemouth in their penultimate match of the season.

Man City needed a win to keep it going until the final day of the season but now Arsenal have an unassailable four-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s side heading into the last weekend.

It was Arsenal’s first Premier League title victory for 22 years, with the last time they won it going back to the Invincibles season of 2003/04 under Arsene Wenger.

Man City have now gone two seasons without a Premier League title and Norway international Haaland insists they must come back next term “angry” and with “fire inside” them.

Haaland told City Studios: “In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough. The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough.

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“It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”

Haaland scored the equalising goal in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday but it was too little too late for Man City as they conceded the title to Arsenal.

He added on the match itself: “It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team. Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more. The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Man City still managed to win two trophies this season as they lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in Guardiola’s last season at the Etihad Stadium.

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Reflecting on Man City’s season overall, Haaland continued: “Everything’s relative; it was better than last season. I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now. We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier (League) as well.”

Enzo Maresca will be Pep Guardiola’s successor at Man City

Following widespread reports that Guardiola is quitting Man City at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Enzo Maresca has agreed to be his replacement.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Enzo Maresca has a total verbal agreement with Manchester City, HERE WE GO! The Italian manager has always been considered the ideal candidate to replace Pep Guardiola. Deal in place and Maresca will sign an initial three year deal at #MCFC. New era, soon.’

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