Next Pep Guardiola job confirmed as Man City announce legend’s exit

Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola will end his phenomenal 10-year spell as the club’s manager this summer, though the Etihad icon will continue working with City Football Group.

David Ornstein broke the news on Monday night that Guardiola will leave Man City at the end of the season, despite his contract running until June 2027. His former assistant at City, Enzo Maresca, has already struck an agreement to take over.

Guardiola’s exit has now been announced by City. Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Guardiola could stay within the City Football Group, and it has now been confirmed that he will take on a role as their Global Ambassador.

This new job will see the tactician ‘give technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.’

Alongside City, the CFG owns the likes of Girona, Troyes, Palermo, New York City FC, Melbourne City and Yokohama Marinos.

Guardiola will take up a similar job to his long-term rival Jurgen Klopp, who has been Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer since January 2025.

READ: Will Man City ‘fizzle’ after Pep exit or have they joined elite ranks?

In an emotional interview with club media, Guardiola said: “When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun.’

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.

“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola and his Premier League record will never be beaten

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

“Players don’t forget – every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me.

“Thank you for pushing me.

“Thank you for loving me.

‘It has been so fun’ – Pep Guardiola

“Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I’m sorry, Tony: this is my place.

“Noel…I was right.

“It has been so f****** fun.

“Love you all.”

It is truly the end of an era at City, as Guardiola will leave alongside Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

City have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal, but Guardiola bows out having helped them win a League Cup and FA Cup double in his final season at the helm.

Guardiola leaves City as their best-ever manager, and up there with Sir Alex Ferguson as arguably the best Premier League manager of all time.

Guardiola steered City to their first-ever Champions League triumph, as well as an incredible six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

READ MORE: Top 10 all-time Premier League managers list has Guardiola at 2)