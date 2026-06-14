Carrick sends message Rashford over Man Utd return amid Bayern Munich, Chelsea links

There have been rumours that Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford to return to Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford could return to Man Utd next season after the England international received positive messages from Michael Carrick, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona last summer after spending the previous six months on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford has impressed in his time at Barcelona, contributing 14 goals and ten assists in 49 appearances in all competitions but it was revealed earlier this week that the Catalan giants will not be taking up their €30m option to buy the Man Utd forward.

Fabrizio Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

‘Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal.

‘Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.’

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Chelsea have since been linked with a potential loan move, while Bild journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Rashford could become an option for Bayern Munich.

That is something Romano has since confirmed on his YouTube channel, he said: “Many questions on what’s happening with Rashford.

“Some of you asking me if Bayern is a possibility.

“My understanding is that they were some calls from Bayern in the past two, three weeks to understand the situation of Marcus Rashford.

“So, asking in general, if Rashford could be an option, but at the moment, Bayern are more oriented on a different kind of player.

“For example, Saibari.

“Saibari is, obviously, in terms of technical skills different from Rashford, but in terms of salary, in terms of cost of the deal, is way less compared to what Bayern should spend in order to sign Marcus Rashford.

READ: Romano: Man Utd pull plug on deal for Premier League star as midfielder ‘is too expensive’

“So, it’s a completely different kind of deal, and that’s why the situation with Rashford and Bayern is appreciation, yes.

“There is some people at Bayern appreciating Rashford, but at the moment, no negotiation, no bid, and the focus at Bayern is on different players.

“So, let’s say that Rashford in this moment is not the first choice at Bayern.”

And now The Sun claim that Man Utd head coach Carrick ‘has left the door ajar’ for Rashford to return to Old Trafford this summer and is ‘in regular contact with the 28-year-old England winger’.

Rashford, who fell out with previous manager Ruben Amorim, ‘has received positive feedback after sounding out members of the first team’s leadership group about a possible return’, while Carrick ‘has let it be known that he would welcome his return’ to Man Utd.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt has previously claimed that he can see a world where Rashford is reintigrated back into the Red Devils side.

Butt said: “It’s all well and good saying the Man United thing is gone, but the fact of the matter is he’s under contract and he’s on a big wage.

“He ain’t going to walk away from that and it doesn’t look like any club is going to take him for the amount of money that United want for him.

“He might be forced back to United, at least for the pre-season.

“Knowing Michael Carrick, he will be receptive to any player coming into training and pre-season.

“He won’t just f*** people off, he’s not that kind of person.

“If Rashford was to come back for pre-season and Michael maybe didn’t get the right players that he wanted in the transfer window, you never know.

“If you’re paying someone that much money, you can’t just not use them.

“I remember when I went back to Newcastle from Birmingham, I didn’t think I’d ever stay there.

“I got booed coming onto the pitch against Villarreal. I came on, scored two headers and I still got booed coming off the pitch.”

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