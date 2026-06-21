Tottenham are ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who is believed to be a major target for Manchester United.

Spurs are the most active club in the Premier League at the moment. Three transfers have already been made, with Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke joining.

The north Londoners are also genuinely active in the chase for two extremely expensive midfielders, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – valued at £100million and £80million, respectively.

Both men are being chased by other top Premier League clubs in far better states on the field, but for Fernandes, that doesn’t seem to matter.

Indeed, insider Matteo Moretto has revealed Tottenham are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Hammers midfielder.

There have been no negotiations with the club themselves, but the Portuguese is open to signing for Tottenham.

Man Utd pursuit up in the air

It had been suggested earlier in the pursuit that Fernandes was not keen to move to Spurs, as he instead wanted to go to United.

At the time, reports stated Spurs were hoping for the transfer to fall through so that they could have a crack at landing the midfielder, as they were ready to spend big in order to get him.

It might be tough to hear for the north Londoners, then, that United are making progress towards the signing of Fernandes.

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Indeed, the midfielder can have agreed to join Tottenham as a second choice if his move to Old Trafford doesn’t come to fruition, and even if that has happened, if it’s Michael Carrick’s side who have a bid accepted and Spurs don’t, there won’t be anything stopping Fernandes subsequently agreeing to join them.

If either club are to land the West Ham man, they’ll have to part with £85million, which is the price the Hammers are holding firm at currently, and have shown no signs of being willing to drop those demands.

Both clubs are also keen on Tonali, and it seems Spurs are actually pushing harder for him than they are Fernandes, with the Italian more expensive, but also a more experienced Premier League player, which is what they’ll need after two poor seasons on the spin.

READ MORE: Tottenham: Ornstein reveals Tonali salary will be in region Spurs have never ‘gone before’