Mateus Fernandes reacts after Tottenham make ‘contacts’ as Man Utd learn stance on ‘move’

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes wants to move to Manchester United and play under manager Michael Carrick, despite Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi being keen on bringing him to the north London club, according to a report.

With West Ham having been relegated from the Premier League, Fernandes is one of the players who could leave the Hammers in the summer transfer window.

West Ham want £80million for Fernandes, with Man Utd and Tottenham keen on a deal for the Portugal international midfielder.

Man Utd have long been in contact with the agents of Fernandes, who is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk.

Man Utd and Tottenham in contact for Mateus Fernandes

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have now made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “It’s true that also Tottenham called the agent of the player.

“So, Tottenham had a conversation with the agent of player and are interested in Mateus Fernandes, but at the moment, it’s still early to say where he is going.

“Tottenham calling, Manchester United in talks, Real Madrid under consideration.

“He was one of the names indicated now 10 days ago by Jose Mourinho on that Tuesday when he arrived at Madrid, had a meeting with the board and started discussing options.

“So, that’s the situation of Mateus Fernandes.”

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has also reported that Tottenham are keen on Fernandes, with De Zerbi personally interested in the Portuguese star.

An X account with over 62,000 followers, Krrish, has also reported about Tottenham getting in contact with Fernandes’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

The account, which has previously reported that Tottenham have reached an agreement on personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, has claimed that Fernandes wants to move to Man Utd, not to Spurs.

Mateus Fernandes wants Man Utd, not Tottenham

It posted on X at 10:33am on June 19: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have made contacts with Jorge Mendes to understand the possibility to sign Mateus Fernandes!’

The account further added: ‘Understand, that in the last 24 hours, Spurs have made direct contacts with Jorge Mendes to understand the contract demands of Mateus for a potential move.

;Mateus Fernandes is currently NOT too keen on a move to Spurs, and wants a move to Manchester United, with Bruno Fernandes pushing.

‘But Roberto De Zerbi wants to talk and try to convince the player.

‘Manchester United are the favorite club for Mateus Fernandes, but an agreement with West Ham is still missing, WHUFC asking for £80m package while MUFC pushing for around £60m package.

‘Tottenham Hotspur hoping for the deal to collapse due to difference in valuation, THFC ready to spend big on Mateus Fernandes IF he agrees to join Spurs.

‘But right now, it’s Man United who lead the race.’

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