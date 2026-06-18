Tonali representatives make Newcastle exit status abundantly clear as Man City ramp up pursuit

The latest reports on Sandro Tonali’s future claim representatives of the Newcastle midfielder are increasingly confident he will secure an exit from St James’ Park this summer, with Manchester City now looking his most likely destination.

The Italy international remains on course for a big-money summer switch, with a number of top clubs trying to secure his services after it became clear he was looking for a move away from Tyneside.

While the likes of Man City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan have all been credited with interest in Tonali, news from reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano that Tottenham have also emerged as strong contenders came as a major surprise.

Indeed, it was reported that Tonali is actually favouring a switch to north London, despite Roberto De Zerbi’s men having no European football to look forward to next season.

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However, news of Tottenham looking to hijack a deal for the Newcastle star has only moved to stir Man City back into action, and TEAMtalk reporter Graeme Bailey has now been able to gather more information about the player’s stance as well as that of Newcastle and Man City.

Bailey has been speaking to contacts and understands that Tonali’s representatives feel they have ‘handled discussions openly’.

Indeed, the 26-year-old’s camp believe Newcastle have been ‘aware for some time that he is assessing his options’ and that there ‘should be no surprises when a formal move eventually materialises’.

As to whether that means Tonali heads back to Italy, where former club Milan are waiting in the wings, or stays in England currently remains unclear, although the midfielder is now ripe for a fresh challenge.

If it does end up with a move to another Premier League club, Bailey explains that it’s City who continue to stand out.

“Manchester City have long been heading the chase and they have reaffirmed their admiration for the player over the last week when they were spoken to,” Bailey revealed.

“I am told City made it clear during the process that they don’t see Tonali as some sort of alternative to Elliot Anderson – ideally they want both.”

City looking at spectacular Tonali, Anderson double deal

While City continue to work on what would be a British-record move for Nottingham Forest and England star Anderson, Bailey claims that the pursuit of Tonali is entirely separate.

The former Premier League champions are planning for major changes in midfield and believe there is room for both players in their future squad structure.

“City know that Real Madrid remain hugely keen on Rodri and there is every chance Nico Gonzalez goes too,” Bailey continued.

“And with Bernardo Silva already leaving, that leaves some major gaps in the squad that need filling.”

Those potential departures would dramatically reshape City’s midfield options and explain why the club remain willing to pursue multiple high-profile targets.

The confidence within the Etihad hierarchy is being driven by sporting director Hugo Viana, whose influence is already being felt throughout the club.

“Hugo Viana has been superb since arriving and he is making a real impact,” Bailey added.

“He wants to give Enzo Maresca the best chance he can to be a success.

“Let’s not forget that Maresca is Viana’s man – his appointment. Pressure will be on both of them next season for sure.”

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For Newcastle, however, the situation remains a delicate one.

The Magpies have repeatedly made it clear they do not want to sell Tonali and are determined to avoid a repeat of previous transfer sagas that left them scrambling for replacements late in the window.

Yet with Tonali’s camp expecting a move and several elite clubs monitoring developments, the feeling from those close to the player is that this story still has a long way to run.