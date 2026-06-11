Man Utd reportedly think Nottingham Forest’s asking price for Elliot Anderson is ‘a disgrace’ as Fabrizio Romano brings an update on Man City’s interest.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market ahead of the summer window opening later this month, with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already sealed.

Man Utd still want at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger as priorities this summer, while there are rumours they could also push the boat out and sign a striker and/or a centre-back.

There have been numerous midfielders linked to Old Trafford with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Nottingham Forest’s Anderson is understood to be their top target but their asking price looks set to rule every club, not just Man Utd, out of the race for the England international.

Man City had a bid of £121m turned down earlier this week and now Romano has brought the latest on Anderson’s future and alternative options.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to discuss the Man City situation, because on one side there is still the situation of Elliot Anderson. Manchester City yesterday offered £121m, for Elliot Anderson, it included £106m plus £15m.

“The bid has been rejected by Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest want Anderson to become the most expensive midfielder in the history of the Premier League. More than Declan Rice, more than Moises Caicedo.

“So this is what they want from Nottingham Forest. Now let’s see what Manchester City decide to do because it was already a big proposal. Don’t forget what I told you last week, another player really appreciated by Manchester City is also Sandro Tonali.

“Manchester City have several options in midfield. Also on Sandro Tonali, there is interest from other clubs in England, including Arsenal.

READ: Man City FFP: Liverpool could demand ‘over £100m’ along with Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs

“But for sure it’s going to be an interesting couple of days and weeks around midfielders because Manchester United are working on their deals. I told you about Mateus Fernandes, I told you that Elliot Anderson is considered too expensive by Manchester United.

“Manchester City had two bids rejected by Nottingham Forest. The second one was a very important bid, £121m, but still not enough to convince Nottingham Forest.”

Nottingham Forest price is ‘a disgrace’

And an X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has revealed that Man Utd are only willing to pay £80m for Anderson and anything more than that as ‘a disgrace’.

The account wrote: ‘Manchester United value Elliot Anderson at £80m. They think anything more is a disgrace. @ManUtd source.’

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