Liverpool have made their first ‘official bid’ to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after months of rumours, according to reports.

The Reds are under new management after they announced Andoni Iraola as their head coach last week with Arne Slot sacked at the end of May.

Slot’s position had been unclear coming up to the end of the season but the Liverpool ownership acted at the end of last month to remove the Dutchman, who won the Premier League title in his first season.

Mohamed Salah’s imminent departure and Cody Gakpo’s poor form, means Liverpool are looking to sign one or two wingers in the summer transfer market.

Widespread reports recently emerged that RB Leipzig winger Diomande had emerged as their top target despite interest from Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

And David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed last Monday that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with RB Leipzig as the Reds have emerged as ‘the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present’.

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RB Leipzig are looking to keep the Ivory Coast international for at least another season with Ornstein adding that it ‘would take a bid in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m) to change that stance’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Liverpool are now “offering important money to the player to get it done”.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market.

“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

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“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

And now a well-known account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ has claimed that Liverpool have made their first bid to sign Diomande this summer.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. We understand that Liverpool Football Club has officially submitted a bid for Yan Diomande. We should see mainstream media picking up on this news in the coming days. Keep an eye out for updates, as this transfer saga is just getting started.’

PSG have been the Reds’ main rivals for Diomande so far and the Ivorian revealed recently that the French side is a team that he has “loved” since he was young.

Diomande said in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe ahead of the World Cup: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.

“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup.

“After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next.”

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