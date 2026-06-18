Arsenal have made an official bid for Jeremy Monga, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Gunners ramp up their pursuit of the Leicester City winger.

Monga is one of the finest young players in England, with Arsenal among the clubs keen on signing the Leicester winger.

Manchester United have also been monitoring Monga, who is only 16 but has already played 37 matches for the Leicester first team.

The teenager has scored one goal and logged two assists in those games, with Arsenal of the belief that he is a future star.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are actively trying to enhance the quality of the first-team squad, the north London club have an eye on the future as well.

Given that Monga is only 16, it is hard to see the winger become a regular in the Arsenal starting line-up.

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However, as with the cases of Max Dowman and Myles Lewis-Skelly, age is not an issue for Arteta to give chances to youngsters, as long as they have quality and can produce on the pitch.

The Gunners have been in talks with Leicester for a while, with BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel reporting earlier this month that Monga is ‘open to joining Arsenal’.

Monga will leave Leicester this summer following the Foxes’ relegation to League One.

The winger cannot sign a professional contract with Leicester until he turns 17 on July 10.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 12:56am on June 3: “Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga.

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“Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger.

“Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe.

“Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.”

Arsenal have bid for Jeremy Monga

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Arsenal have made an official offer to Leicester for Monga.

The Italian journalist has not disclosed the amount that the Gunners are willing to pay, but he has claimed that Monga is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, adding that the deal will move swiftly.

Romano posted on X at 1:52pm on June 18: “EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal sent official bid to Leicester City to get Jeremy Monga deal done.

“16 year old winger keen on joining #AFC and deal moving quickly now with optimism to sign #LCFC talent, seen as huge prospect for the future.”

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