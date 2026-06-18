Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are determined to sign Morgan Rogers, with the Aston Villa star’s stance on a potential move to the Emirates Stadium also emerging.

Rogers is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, and Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for him.

An attacking midfielder by trade, the Villa star is able to play out wide on the left, too.

With Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli’s future at Arsenal uncertain, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta believe that Rogers would be a good option for the left wing.

It will not be a cheap deal to do for Arsenal, though, with Villa looking for at least £100million for Rogers, according to reliable transfer news outlet TEAMtalk.

Romano has now revealed that Arsenal are determined to sign Rogers, despite having an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

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Arsenal determined to sign Morgan Rogers

While discussing Liverpool’s interest in Barcola, the transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “I would still mention a name that I have been mentioning for the last months on Liverpool, and it’s a name I want to keep there.

“It’s not something new, because if you follow the channel, you know I am always mentioning him, but Bradley Barcola remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.

“So, we should not forget about Barcola, who is also appreciated by Arsenal, but the priority for Arsenal remains Morgan Rogers.

“So, Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal will go all in for Morgan Rogers, that’s the expectation.

“Barcola is still on the shortlist, but nothing imminent.”

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How Morgan Rogers views a move to Arsenal

Arsenal fans will be delighted to learn about the Gunners’ stance on a deal for Rogers, and the Emirates Stadium faithful will be even more encouraged to know that the 23-year-old himself is ready to leave Villa Park for the north London club.

Earlier this month, BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel reported that Rogers is ‘open to joining Arsenal’ in the summer transfer window.

Football Transfers also reported the England international’s desire to play for Arsenal and described him as a ‘superstar’, adding that the Gunners and Bayern Munich ‘are the only two clubs that Rogers would seriously consider joining this summer’

HandofArsenal, too, has reported that Rogers, who is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, wants to join Arsenal.

The X account with almost 333,000 followers, posted on June 16: ‘Morgan Rogers has given preference to joining the English champions.

‘Other clubs are still actively in the race but acknowledge the player’s current preference.

‘Morgan Rogers has respectfully communicated his desire to leave to senior figures at Villa (significant).

‘Personal terms have been explored and are not a hindrance at all.

‘Morgan Rogers is sold on the Mikel Arteta project and plan for him.

‘Morgan Rogers was on the shortlist of attacking reinforcements Arsenal discussed last summer.

‘My understanding is that Villa and Arsenal are in contact through unofficial channels regarding any potential deal.

‘Remember my words: the fee is key to this deal. The player is fully on board.

‘Andrea Berta has asked to be kept fully informed about any other club making a move for Morgan.

‘If Arsenal do make a move, there will be another update.

‘Chelsea, in particular, have been pleading with Morgan to showcase their plan for him, but as of today, the response is ‘Arsenal’.

‘Manchester United have also explored the situation of Morgan, with Carrick being a big fan.’

Rogers scored 14 goals and gave 12 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Villa last season, as Unai Emery’s side won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League table.

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