Victor Munoz could leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid next summer – here’s how

Real Madrid could be able to sign Victor Munoz from Liverpool next summer because of a buy-back clause, according to a report, as Newcastle United react to Andoni Iraola’s side hijacking their deal for the Osasuna winger.

Munoz seemed set to join Newcastle from Osasuna, but Liverpool made a late plan and sealed the deal for the winger.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have triggered the release clause of €40million (£34.7m) in Munoz’s contract at Osasuna.

Munoz has already undergone a medical with the Premier League giants and has agreed on a six-year contract with the Reds.

Romano has also revealed that Madrid have the right of first refusal in Munoz’s contract at Liverpool.

The Italian journalist has reported that Real Madrid have no buy-back clause in Munoz’s deal.

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Madrid sold the 22-year-old Spain international winger to Osasuna last summer.

Romano posted on X at 8:20am on June 18: “Understand there’s NO buy back clause for Real Madrid in Víctor Munoz to Liverpool deal.

“Real have right of first refusal in case of future proposals (and received €20m from Osasuna), but even in that case the player has final say.

“Munoz, 100% #LFC player.”

Real Madrid could sign Victor Munoz from Liverpool next summer

However, AS has reported that Madrid do have a buy-back clause in Munoz’s contract with Liverpool.

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The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Liverpool have accepted such a clause as a goodwill gesture.

The report has stated: ‘During negotiations, Liverpool understood they needed to make some gesture towards Real Madrid, as the Spanish club could activate their buy-back clause and even their right of first refusal, preventing the striker’s arrival at the English club.

‘Therefore, Real Madrid retain a buy-back option at the end of Víctor Munoz’s first season at Liverpool.’

Madrid are well-known for monitoring the youth players they sell, and Munoz could be one that they keep monitoring.

If Munoz does well for Liverpool next season, then perhaps Los Blancos could activate their buy-back option.

And even if there is no such buy-back clause, the ‘right of first refusal’ means that Madrid could still be able to sign the Spain international winger next summer – theoretically at least.

If Munoz stars for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola next season, then he could attract interest from other clubs and receive an offer.

The ‘right of first refusal’ would allow Madrid to match that offer and bring the winger, who is part of the Spain squad at the 2026 World Cup, back to Estadio Bernabeu.

Given that Madrid will pocket €20m (£17.3m) from the deal, it has already proven to be a good piece of business for the Spanish and European giants.

Newcastle stunned by Liverpool hijack of Victor Munoz deal

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie has revealed how Newcastle have reacted after Munoz snubbed them to move to Liverpool.

Downie posted on X at 9:29am on June 18: “Newcastle thought they had a deal in place for Victor Munoz — before a late Liverpool hijack.

“Newcastle had a fee of £29m (+£4.3m) ACCEPTED by Osasuna and the player had AGREED personal terms and told #NUFC he wanted to sign.

“Agent fees were also agreed.

“Newcastle had the wheels in motion for a medical over in the US and were on the verge of completing a deal.

“But they were instructed to wait over the last 24 hours by the player’s representatives, and #LFC swooped.

“Liverpool had always been at the table for Munoz so they didn’t come in last minute, but agreed £34.5m release clause (two instalments) and Munoz chose Anfield.

“Newcastle now trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the last 24 hours, but there was always top competition for the winger last few weeks.”

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