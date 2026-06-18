Sandro Tonali reacts after Man City ‘discussions’ – bad news for Tottenham

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, who is a Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target

Tottenham Hotspur will be hugely concerned to learn that Sandro Tonali is seriously considering a move to Manchester City, according to a report, with Newcastle United expecting bids for the midfielder.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham are pressing ahead for Tonali.

The transfer guru reported that Tonali himself is keen on a move to Tottenham and wants to work with fellow Italian Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi is driving Tottenham’s interest in the Newcastle midfielder and has the backing of the north London club’s owners, ENIC.

However, it emerged on Wednesday evening that Manchester City are determined to sign Tonali.

The Athletic reported that Tottenham now face ‘serious competition’ from Man City for the Italy international midfielder.

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Talksport journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently reported that Man City are ‘in talks’ for the former AC Milan star, along with Spurs.

Jacobs posted on X at 10:47pm on June 17: “Newcastle braced for bids for Sandro Tonali and expecting multiple suitors.

“Spurs and Manchester City both in talks.

“Arsenal enquired in January and are still assessing midfield options for this summer.

“A return to Italy very unlikely due to cost, even though Tonali wants to play in Serie A again one day.

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“Newcastle looking for around £100m including add-ons.”

Sandro Tonali ‘impressed’ by Man City ‘project’

TEAMtalk has now brought an update on the situation, claiming that Tonali is seriously considering a move to Man City.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Man City are ‘increasingly confident’ that Tonali will make a move to the Etihad Stadium, should he decide to stay in the Premier League.

It has been reported that Tonali has ‘seriously considered the prospect of joining’ Man City and has been ‘impressed by the project’ of the Premier League club, who will have Enzo Maresca as their new manager following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

TEAMtalk has further stated: ‘Crucially, discussions were not solely focused on football matters.

‘Sources indicate Tonali’s camp were particularly impressed by the wider package City outlined, including the long-term vision for the player, the role he would occupy within the squad and the support structure available to his family away from football.

‘Those conversations have ensured City remain firmly in contention despite the player’s desire to eventually return to Serie A.’

Tottenham rocked by Man City ‘discussions’

Man City actively trying to sign Tonali is bad news for Tottenham, who finished 17th in the Premier League table last season.

While Tottenham are planning to rebuild under manager De Zerbi, Man City have a strong squad already to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Man City are a richer club than Tottenham, too, and would be able to pay more salary to the midfielder.

Moreover, in the case of a bidding war, Man City are likely to be able to pay more than Tottenham.

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